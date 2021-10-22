Portland Thorns receive NWSL Shield; Timber back in action after international holiday; Football weekend

The Portland Thorns entered the 2021 seasons with high ambitions. With four trophies to win and four special goals to be scored, the Thorns wanted to win everything and knew they had the talent to do so. Now, they are three-quarters of the way to that goal they set last spring.

On Sunday, Portland took the third big step toward that goal when it won the NWSL Shield, only second under coach Mark Parsons.

We have said that coming into the season we want to win everything, said midfielder Lindsey Horan. This is what we are trying to do.

While not reflected in the trophy count, the Thorns faced many learning moments in 2021. They won in Cary, North Carolina, for the first time, coming together from a 2-0 first-half loss to beat Houston Dash in the Women’s International Champions Cup. semi-finals and routinely scored points over the summer, even with a large chunk of their formation away at the Tokyo Olympics.

In less than a year, Portland has won the Shield and two tournament trophies. A flag year, even by its high standards. The only thing left to do? Delete any prizes and send the Parsons with one last championship trophy.

RESILIENT CONDITIONS

The Thorns achieved their first win in a month last Sunday, a 1-0 result in Houston against Dash. Despite the recent lack of victories, players and coaches never seemed worried about the results on the field. Instead, they cared more about the way they played week after week.

Play well, as the saying goes, and eventually positive results come.

Thorns suffered consecutive losses against Houston and Chicago. Some key calls include other games. But the thorns showed resilience against Aries this time and stayed late to save the three vital points of the road.

Entering the game (Houston), we just wanted to rediscover our personality, our Thorns values ​​and what the game means to us, Horan said after the game. I think we found it tonight. We proved brave and wanted this win to be so bad as to put ourselves in a great place to finish the season.

Are there three games left?

If all goes according to plan, the Thorns will play three more games this season. They have won three trophies since last spring. The only thing missing? An NWSL championship.

After this international week, the Thorns expect the North Carolina Courage in the final game of the regular season at Providence Park. The Courage are in the midst of an unusual three-match losing streak, have taken just three of their last 15 possible points and are in very real danger of losing the play-offs.

Despite its recent poor form, North Carolina still finishes with a formidable lineup each week. The first line of Lynn Williams and Jessica McDonald, who played a major role in Courages ’recent success, still makes his impact felt in games. Midfielder Debinha also continues to pull wires in midfield.

With seven players returning from international duty, the question for Thorns will most likely surround how Parsons approaches the game. Does he pause the players because the score does not affect the table or does he play with a team at full strength to build momentum?

Something that could influence that decision? Portland has a first round before hosting a semifinal.

Fortunately we have a game against Carolina, which will be important to stay in pace and stay focused, Parsons said. We keep playing our football and then take a break before playing two massive matches, hopefully.

MORENO PROGRESSIMI

Portland Timbers winger Santiago Moreno has yet to score a green and golden goal, but it is hard to ignore the steps he has taken in just nine games at Rose City.

The 21-year-old striker has two assists, coming against Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy. Lots of excitement with Moreno surrounds his ability to destroy defenders in one-on-one situations, a rare ability that changes games.

Every week, Moreno continues to make his impact felt, even in the small moments. An acquired dribble around midfield to help Portland advance possession or a dangerous diagonal run behind the opponents back line. The goal is for him to help the Timbers destroy the lower blocks when they are in possession, but also for him to provide another deadly opportunity in the Timbers’ capable counterattack.

Of course, when you arrive at a new team you need time to adapt, but we know him now, we believe in him, we trust him, said midfielder Sebastin Blanco. I’m glad to see him play this game for more minutes. He has quite a good talent, he is fast in one against one. Of course, every player needs time to adapt, but we need everyone now.

Lucas Cavallini (9) of the Vancouver Whitecaps and Pablo Bonilla (28) of the Portland Timbers clash as they try to gain possession during the first half at Providence Park on October 20, 2021, in Portland. (Photo by Abbie Parr / Getty Images)Getty Images

The Timbers reached results in eight of their last 10 games since the end of August to move to the first half of the Western Conference standings. They have abandoned their last two games but admit there is no time to dwell on the last two losses with season after season approaching rapidly.

Portland knows he can count on his attack, backed by the fact that he has now scored in 20 consecutive best games in the league. But consistency especially in the defensive part remains a concern for coach Giovanni Savarese and his staff.

Question marks give importance to the future scope of games. Next week, Portland plays in Colorado against third-placed Rapids before returning home to participate in the San Jose Earthquakes.

With just one home loss this season, the Rapids have made Dicks Sporting Goods Park a castle of late. The two clubs shared the points when they played at Providence Park in mid-September, courtesy of Blancos stoppage time draw.

Next Wednesday the Timbers play Earthquakes for the third time. Portland won in San Jose in May as the teams drew 1-1 in early August. This week marks the first time striker Jeremy Ebobisse has played at Providence Park since his trade with San Jose after that home draw.

We continue to work and prepare because we have many games in a row against tough opponents, Savarese said. We need to be well prepared.

L INDICATIONS AND ABSENCES

Wood material: Outside defender Claudio Bravo missed Portlands’s game against Vancouver with a left thigh injury. Savarese said Bravo will be assessed to determine his availability against Colorado on Saturday. Center-back Bill Tuiloma lost the game against Vancouver with an injury to his right thigh.

FINAL GAMES

Wood material: in Colorado Rapids, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 (Fox 12 Plus); vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7pm Wednesday, Oct. 27 (Fox 12 Plus) (Tickets)

Thorns: v. North Carolina Courage, 7 pm Saturday, October 30 (Twitch) (Tickets)

– Portland Timbers and Thorns FC