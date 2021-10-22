Ontario plans to remove all COVID-19 public health measures masks included by March

Ontario plans to remove all remaining public health measures, including proof of vaccination and indoor mask requirements by March2022.

The province says lifting the measures will be done “slowly and gradually” over the next six months, guided by ongoing monitoring of key public health indicators.

These indicators include: if a new variant of COVID-19 appears, how many people are in hospital and ICU with the disease, and if the province once again sees a rapid increase in disease transmission.

Here is a timeline of what you can expect:

October 25: The province will remove capacity limits in most facilities where vaccination testing is required, including restaurants, indoor sports facilities and gyms, casinos, bingo halls and indoor meeting and event spaces. Personal care services like barbers and salons can also remove capacity limits if they require proof of vaccination.

November 15th: The government plans to remove capacity limits in the remaining high-risk facilities where vaccination testing is required, including nightclubs, wedding receptions in areas where dancing, strip clubs, baths and sex clubs are included.

January 17Assuming the holidays do not contribute to any “related trends”, the plan is to remove capacity limits in places where vaccine testing is not required. At the same time, evidence of vaccine claims can also be removed for restaurants, bars and sports facilities.

February 7: The province plans to remove evidence of vaccine requirements in high-risk settings, including nightclubs, strip clubs, spas and sex clubs.

March 28:Ontario plans to lift the requirements for wearing masks in public indoor spaces, as well as remove the vaccine test requirements for all remaining facilities. Capacity limits and public health measures can be re-introduced at local levels to manage COVID-19 as needed.

Asked if the camouflage requirements would also be removed for classes by March, Ford did not respond explicitly, saying all decisions would be informed by key indicators as well as advice from the health chief medical officer.

‘Continuous vigilance’ required in the coming months: chief physician

The province also says it aims to allow greater capacity at publicly organized events such as Memorial Day ceremonies and Santa Claus parades, with more details coming in the near future.

“We are now in a position to look at the proposed plan to remove the remaining public health and safety measures at the Ontario workplace,” Dr Kieran Moore, the province’s chief health officer, said in a press release. Friday.

“The coming months will require constant vigilance, as we do not want to cause any more unnecessary disruption in people’s daily lives.”

“This is a prudent plan,” said Ford, who adheres to what he has worked for Ontario. “He will do everything possible to avoid widespread blockages.”

Ontariois “is currently heading towards the best case scenario,” Moore said, adding that 87.7 percent of qualified Ontarians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.6% have received two dose.

Meanwhile, the Ontario science advisory board said Friday the fourth wave of the pandemic in Ontario is shrinking, but keeping some health measures in place while vaccinating children will keep it under control. Things like camouflage, vaccine certifications and improvements in indoor ventilation will help ensure the pandemic continues to fade, the group said.

Ontario has been in step 3 of what the government calls “Guide to reopening“since mid-July. Last Wednesday, CBC News reported that the province ‘s strategy to lift the pandemic restriction would be unveiled this week.

Ford has said the new plan will provide a long-term vision and include the application of any new constraints in tailored and localized ways in order to avoid further closures.

Currently, fitness centers in Ontario are limited to 50 percent capacity. In restaurants and bars, capacity is also limited to ensure that customers of different groups maintain a distance of two meters.

The official said the plan will also signal when physical distance and capacity limits can be removed in environments where proof of vaccination is not required, such as places of worship.

Despite the final holiday weekend and students recently returning to school for personal classes, the pandemic continues to diminish in Ontario. The seven-day average of new daily cases has dropped since September 5 and now stands at 406, while the hospital burden has remained relatively stable.