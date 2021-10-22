Quiz

This week in the international news quiz FP: The world prepares for the Winter Olympics, protests include Sudan and new rockets fly.


Sudanese demonstrators

Sudanese demonstrators demand the transfer of government to civilian rule in Khartoum, Sudan, on October 21. ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP via Getty Images

October 22, 2021, 3:10 p.m.

Can you remember the biggest international titles of the week? Try our quiz!

1. On Monday, the Olympic flame was lit for the upcoming 2022 Winter Games in which city?




Uighur and Tibetan rights activists, among others, have criticized China’s choice as host.

2. The protests include Sudan this week, with activists calling for civilian authority in the African country. The Sudanese transitional government has been trying to establish a democracy since the overthrow of whose dictator for many years in power in 2019?




3. China reportedly tested new missile technology this week, known by the acronym FOBS. What does FOBS mean?




Writing in Foreign policy, nuclear expert Jeffrey Lewis says this technology may seem scary, but it is not new

4. What other country recently tested a new projectile, a type of ballistic missile launched from submarines?




5. Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has declared a state of emergency in his country in response to what?




6. Last weekend, Peter Marki-Zay was elected to lead the Hungarian opposition in next year’s parliamentary elections. Who is incumbent Prime Minister Marki-Zay aiming to defeat?




from Foreign policy archives: Last year, journalist Emily Schultheis spoke with Marki-Zay, who currently serves as mayor of the town of Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary, about Orbans’ efforts to erode mayoral control in municipalities across the country.

7. On Monday, Russia suspended its diplomatic mission in which international body?




8. Uzbekistan holds elections this weekend and incumbent authoritarian President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is expected to win.

How long was Mirziyoyev’s predecessor, Islam Karimov, in office?




9. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden appeared on a key diplomatic issue, saying the United States had a commitment to protect which island?




The White House, which has historically articulated an attitude of strategic uncertainty in Taiwan, quickly drew Bidens’ remarks.

10. The largest triceratops skeleton ever discovered sold for $ 7.7 million at an auction in Paris on Thursday. What nickname has been given to the 66 million year old specimen?







Big John, a 66-million-year-old triceratops skeleton, appears at an auction house in Paris on August 31

You scored

You scored

