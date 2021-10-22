



The National Institutes of Health (NIH) came under attack this week after admitting it had used taxpayer funds to support coronavirus function-seeking research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, but the US is not the only country that was a “collaborator.” in support of controversial research, according to Australian investigative journalist Sharri Markson. “The global scientific community had” full knowledge “of the research being conducted on bats in Wuhan Laboratory, Markson accuses in her new book.” What really happened in Wuhan ” NIH THANKS FINANCED FINANCING OF US FUNDING AT AT LA WUHAN LAB, AGAINST FAUCIS DENIES According to Markson, state funding was given on a global scale to seek the benefit of the function, a practice that involves artificially engineering an animal virus to examine how it becomes more easily transmitted and deadly to humans. “International partners were complicit in this amount,” Markson noted in her book. She found that Australia trained “leading scientists” in controversial research, while France reportedly built the lab in collaboration with China. Markson also reported that the US continued to fund the scientific pursuit of the benefit of the function “even after it was banned in the United States.” Under President Obama, funding for this type of research was halted in 2014 in 22 areas, including studies related to SARS, influenza, and MER. “During this break, the US government will not fund any new projects involving these experiments and encourages those currently doing this type of work, federated or not, to voluntarily discontinue their research while the risks and benefits are being re-evaluated.” said the White House on October 17, 2014 statements“The funding ban shall not apply to the characterization or testing of influenza viruses, MERS and SARS, unless there is a reasonable expectation that these tests will increase transmission or pathogenicity.” FAUCI PRETSON N US SOLDIER $ 600,600,000 for WUHAN lab research; THE DOCUMENTS SHOW W WAS MM MUCH Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which belongs to the NIH, reportedly supported the break, although the temporary suspension was lifted in 2017. But Markson claimed that the pause “was inexplicably removed under the Trump administration” without “any adequate explanation”. She said after talking to former President Trump officials, they were unaware of any changes in the benefit-taking policies of the function and claimed that the chief physician had “slammed” the changes. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION Former Health Secretary Alex Azar similarly claimed that he was unaware of the restrictions that had been lifted in the quest for the benefit of the post until media reports surfaced in 2021. Fox News did not immediately contact Fauci for comment. Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

