Facebook agrees to pay French publishers for news

Facebook has reached a multi-year agreement to pay French publishers for sharing their content on its platforms, announced today.

The social media giant said the licensing agreement with the Alliance of National and Regional Newspapers means that people on Facebook will be able to continue uploading and sharing news freely between their communities, while also ensuring that copyright our publishing partners are protected.

Facebook declined to specify how much it paid for arranging with the Alliance de la presse dinformation gnrale (APIG) in France when asked. But a blog post trumpeting the deal reads: After constructive negotiations, this solution will further our investment in the news industry and strengthen the news experience for both people and Facebook publishers.

The blog post also specifies that it will invest at least $ 1 billion to support media companies over the next three years, however this is a collective pot not a pot just for France. So who is getting what exactly and where remains unclear.

Facebook growth in France is not voluntary: Development linked to EU law that was updated to reform digital copyright rules in 2019, among other changes, to expand neighboring rights to patches of the content of publishers in response to criticism from the newspaper industry that make giant adigens. were charged free of charge by the quality journalism shared by users of their platforms.

Want more news?Sign up for the free daily CPI newsletterfor more titles and updates on antitrust developments worldwide.