Jefferson: Ambitious plan to rebuild San Antonio International Airport is big, bold

The 20-year plan to rebuild San Antonio International Airport is finally out and is comprehensive.

As expected.

Disappointment with the small San Antonio airport has increased. Think three years ago when former mayor Henry Cisneros called an Express-News guest for the effective grip of San Antonio International and the largest building elsewhere.

Faded, his message shared by many other members of the city’s business-political complex was that both San Antonio and its aspirations were bigger than its airport.

Earlier in 2018, Mayor Ron Nirenberg had appointed the 21-member Airport System Development Commission and elected Cyber ​​Security Director John Dickson. The commission quickly rejected the idea of ​​relocating the airport to a wider part of San Antonio.

At ExpressNews.com: Suggestions for the Airport Task Force

Its members working with the city’s aviation director, staff and consultants began blowing up the status quo within the existing 2,600-acre trail at San Antonio Internationals.

The result: a multi-stage project that promises to be one of the city’s largest, most costly capital projects ever. If City Council approves, plan members are expected to vote on it in December, the price could reach $ 2 billion.

Airport revenue bonds will pay for most of the work, with passenger fares, concessions, airline rents, and a handful of other sources of revenue paying the debt. Federal funding is also expected to come into play.

Aviation Department officials viewed the master plan in two public meetings this week, one at the Barshop Jewish Community Center on the north side Tuesday, the other a virtual event on Thursday.

Development would begin with fireworks: the construction of a third terminal and a new parking garage. The timelines of the plans have both structures, road work and smaller projects that will be completed by 2030 at a cost between $ 880 million and $ 950 million.

At ExpressNews.com: Deadline for a $ 2 billion change at San Antonio International Airport enters the fast track

Terminal C would eat most of that funding, with an estimated price of $ 790 million to $ 840 million. The new facility would bring the number of gates up to 37 out of 23 today.

With those off-road projects, Terminal B would be redesigned as a central ticketing facility, a one-stop airline check-in and safety point that would allow passengers to roam between restaurants, bars and shops at each terminal. As it is, Terminals A and B have their registrations; once you have passed security, you are stuck in any terminal from which you are flying.

International Dreams

Also down the road is a runway extension to 10,000 feet from 8,500 feet to accommodate larger cargo and passenger aircraft. However, this part of the 2040 plan is not urgent. The airport runway today can handle international flights, say with an Airbus A350, to Frankfurt, Germany and South America.

Not that airlines are looking to offer service from San Antonio to Europe or South America. But airport officials swear there is enough demand to justify such flights.

Airlines always have a wish list of where they want to go next. Our job is to get us on that list, said Brian Pratte, the city’s airline chief and marketing officer. Before the pandemic, we were the third largest market without transatlantic services. Based on existing demand, people were traveling to and from Europe. Thus were one of the next airports to check the list.

At ExpressNews.com: San Antonio airport officials seek longer runway to lure European flights

He said there are also enough requirements to justify flights to Central and South America.

(One side aside: Mexico is great for San Antonio International with service to Mexico City, Len, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Cancn and is getting bigger.)

Gnome

And then there’s the replacement of Terminal A, the weird gnome of municipal airport facilities. At its narrowest point, travelers are gathered like cattle within a space of 70 meters. There are very few bathrooms and its electrical system is outdated. The city has spent about $ 35 million in recent years to fix it, but it is still Terminal A.

This facility, opened in 1984, is one of the biggest insults to San Antonio pride. As such, its demolition and replacement has been a predetermined outcome. Part is the least important part of masterpiece news.

However, the thought of the old Terminal Nor death is heartbreaking.

San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the US, with a population growth of 8 percent between 2010 and 2020. As of 2020, more than 1.4 million people lived here. However, it remains one of the poorest cities in the country and its economy continues to lag behind those of Austin, Dallas and Houston.

San Antonio strives to attract higher-paying jobs, create a place in a fast-moving, information-driven global economy that rewards higher technical skills. But she is making progress and wants much more from her.

Terminal A is a 360,000-square-foot reminder of an older San Antonio, one that was sold to companies outside the city as nothing more than a city without pay, not a union.

The act of balancing

The 20-year plan for the airport is an attempt to compare its terminal, parking, runway and road capacity with the projected increase in the number of passengers.

In a pre-COVID-19 forecast, airport officials predicted that the number of passengers flying from San Antonio would increase by about 2 percent a year. In the following years, the population of the city gains and the economic well-being of the San Antonians, that is, having jobs that require cross-country travel or disposable income to take pleasure trips abroad will determine if that forecast is above the money.

San Antonio International is currently recovering well from the pandemic. Just over 713,400 passengers passed through the airport in August, which was 82 percent of the number in August 2019, six months before the cataclysm.

Which could make the 2040 plan easier for council members to swallow.

But the plan also has to do with trying to get out of San Antonio, a historical, self-deprecating, small thought. For this aspect of the project, the ambition will be the signatory, not Wall Street.

Aviation Director Jesus Saenz Jr. reflects that aspiration.

When you look at Dallas, the big city that it is, look at Houston, the big city that has been made, look at Austin, the big city that will become the next San Antonio, Saenz said. Either way you break this pie, it’s the next big city in the state of Texas. It will happen.

He may be right, and I think the plan that is coming out is good.

The renaissance of airports will succeed if development committee Saenz and John Dicksons have struck the right balance between aspiration and realism.

In other words, their forecasts for passenger growth would be better to be solid on the rock.

[email protected]