Halyna Hutchins Tribute; Netflix Growth Plans – Deadline

Happy International Insiders Friday. Max Goldbart here for the first time gives you all the international film and TV knowledge you need to complete the week. To send this to your inbox every Friday, register here

Halyna Hutchins Tribute

“An excellent talent”: The film community was mourning on Friday as honors flooded in for Ukrainian-born cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died Thursday after a firearm was fired during filming. Rust by actor Alec Baldwin. Director Adam Egypt Mortimer said he was “sad and angry” with her death and called Hutchins “a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and film”. AFI Conservatory, of which The first enemy AND Blind fire Hutchins cinematography was an alum, followed by the statement “words alone cannot capture the loss of a person so dear to our community. At AFI, we vow to see that Halyna Hutchins will live in the spirit of all who strive to see their dreams come true in well-told stories. “Hutchins was originally from Ukraine and grew up in a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. She holds a degree in International Journalism from the National University of Kiev in Ukraine and previously worked as an investigative journalist with British documentary productions in Europe. News is still unfolding about the events that took place in New Mexico, which also left director Joel Souza injured, while Baldwin was questioned and then fired by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department.

Netflix International Route of Growth

The mind drowns: We have entered “Shocking Mind” TerritoryWith Family Views for Squid game They are closing the figure of 150 million, according to the Netflix report for the third quarter of profit this week, which held the attention of television stories and beyond worldwide. A letter to investors said the Korean-language horror drama “has pierced the cultural zeitgeist,” topping Netflix lists in nearly 100 countries and CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos to make a profit. Squid game-the following sports tracksuits. Netflix higher than expected The 4.3 million increase in Q3 subsystems was a small part of the show’s success, though it is worth noting that it was released just two weeks before the end of Q3. That fact may be the reason for Netflix’s projected $ 8 million underwater additions to Q4. Look at this space.

International era: But he is not alone Squid game the boost of growth and the era of international drama dominance is again a hot topic. Nellie Andreeva was unveiled on Tuesday with which the transmitter is joining Poor millionaires superstar Freida Pinto on Henna Artist, a series based on the best-selling debut of Alka Joshi by Miramax TV and which includes part of a first deal with writer and executor Sri Rao. Elsewhere, the fifth season of the Spanish mega-hit House of Letters (aka Theft of money) it was watched by 69 million families during the quarter and Netflix has forecast that of Denmark Chestnut Man to be seen from approximately two-thirds of sub-Danes during the first four weeks. Hastings said confidently: “Next Squid game is likely to be digested in the Netflix content engine. “

Ratings are reviewed: Meanwhile, raters around the world were celebrating (somehow) as Netflix used the quarterly call reveal a shock for the way it measures and releases data, switching to reporting hours viewed instead of household numbers and thus getting rid of the highly ridiculous two-minute-equal-one-view approach. Industry leaders in the international arena have repeatedly urged Netflix to adopt a similar approach to domestic broadcasters since SVoD went mainstream, and Hastings told the 2019 Cambridge RTS Convention in the UK that the broadcaster wanted to be part of [UK measurement body] Barb While this seems a bit far-fetched, this week’s news is progress.

Master Plan and HBO Max Originals

Dane-and-date: Netflix is ​​not the only broadcaster that is making a lot of progress in the international drama space. WarnerMedia’s HBO Max unveiled Danish drama series suicide will be the first show commissioned and produced by Europe to be launched simultaneously in all territories. The move brings the broadcaster in line with rivals like Netflix, Amazon and Apple in terms of launching shows in all of its markets at the same time, giving them the opportunity to create a global buzz on social media and repeat the success. of market entry. -language hits such as, yes, you thought, Squid game.

Tooth extraction problems to regulate harassment at the BBC

Diary meetings: BBC do meet with major industry bodies over the coming weeks to discover how new anti-bullying and harassment guidelines, discovered exclusively by Deadline last week, can be met. While widely welcomed by UK indie bosses, production managers reported being “overwhelmed” with paperwork. “The BBC is giving money to production companies and is bombarding them in an already stretched and exhausting environment, which has no resources,” said one. Oh

Starzplay Strategy

Superna Kalle u ul: Having gave the news last week of the ambitious multilingual drama series Starzplay / Sony Pictures, international broadcaster Xrey in connection with the controversial former King of Spain, Juan Carlos I, Afati u ul me president of international networks Superna Kalle for a strategic conversation. Speaking with Tom Grater, Superna talked about collaboration opportunities, Spanish attraction and revealed the number of projects the broadcaster has officially committed to.

Ryders On The Storm

Black creatives rallied in “vetoed” candidate round: BBC found itself back in the hot water for a race issue again this week, with top UK and Asian creators including legendary comedian Lenny Henry (pictured) writing an open letter executives Richard Sharp seeking reassurance that “advocacy for our industry to be diverse will not block people from being employed at the BBC”. The controversy surrounds the “veto” reported by Diversity activist Marcus Ryder CEO Tim Davie in a senior role on BBC News. Ryder will meet with Davie on November 9 and the BBC has said it is “wrong to suggest a veto has been exercised”, but the episode is threatening to turn into the corporate PR’s last nightmare. This one seems determined to run and run.

elemental

️ Hot one of the week: Andreas had the franchise at Amazon Studios aroundPurchase of $ 30 million of Garth Davis science fiction The enemy

️ Another: High in the Clouds’ Jon Croker will fit envisioned fantasy novel series Skandar And the Unicorn Thief for Sony Pictures.

️ Another: Black British Boxing Sense The story of Len Johnson is to be said in a feature film by hurry exec Guy East, written by “godfather of black British playwrights” Winsome Pinnock.

🍿 Cash register: The science-fiction epic by Denis Villeneuve Dune it’s expected to decrease in the $ 70M + range after its long-awaited opening in the US takes place this weekend.

🚚 On the move: In the UK, former Shine development chief Jonathan Meenagh caught by Lion TV to help push the United States indie

🚚 On the move: Veteran ITV Studios production chief Sally Debonnaire has is called time in a brilliant 40-year career that included managing Talkback and Avalon directions.

Uit Price range: The Berlin International Film Festival has been registered Sixth feeling director M. Night Shyamalan as president of his jury in 2022.

Imeve Price Circuit: Irani is to send Asghar Farhadi A Hero at the Oscars and Mexico will do the same for the Netflix movement Prayers for the Stolen

Tom Grater contributed to this week’s International Insider