The Maryland 5 Star Equestrian Competition brings international attention to Cecil | National News

FAIR HILL After four days showcasing the athleticism and grace of horses, one of the most prestigious equestrian events in the world, the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill ended on Sunday, October 17th.

Winner Boyd Martin, lives about 25 minutes away from Fair Hill, operating the Windurra USA farm, in Cochranville, PA. as a training object. Maryland 5 Star brought over 20,000 people to Cecil County in its inaugural year, bringing international attention to local businesses and institutions.

Like Preakness serving as the second part of the triple crown of racing, the annual popularity of the Maryland 5 Star will undoubtedly increase as more people discover the roots of Maryland horses and the beauty of the sport of events, said county executive Danielle Hornberger during the Thursday welcome event.

Gov. Larry Hogan appeared at the event, wearing a tie with horses colored with the state flag.

I think there will be a big difference, Hogan said. And I think it will continue to grow every year.

There are only seven races in the world with 5 Star designation, two in the UK and one each in France, Germany, Australia and Kentucky. The event is a horse race with three separate parts, one is dressing, an activity similar to horse dancing, where the animal performs a certain series of pleasant movements. The other segments are cross country and show jumps.

Four athletes competing in Fair Hill have won Olympic gold medals. The world-class jockey, Oliver Townend, along with Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, competed in Cecil County for a chance to win.

You see a host of people who, without an event like the star of Maryland 5, probably would not have landed in Elkton, Maryland today, said Steve Overbay, director of economic development at Cecil County.

Overbay said the turnout estimate for this year’s 5 Star was between 20,000-30,000 people. Overbay hopes attendance will continue to grow in the coming years, as the next 5-star American event in Kentucky draws up to 80,000 people a year. Overbay said the Kentucky event gives the community an economic benefit of between $ 15 million and $ 16 million a year.

Fair Hill International, an annual 3 Star event since 1989, will now be held alongside 5 Star, with the 3 Star competition in the morning and the 5 Star in the afternoon.

The quality of the facilities at Fair Hill, which received about $ 27 million in updates last year from public and private investment, could attract other horse events in the county.

The cross-country course here is known to be extremely challenging, Overbay said. Leading riders from all over the world are interested in looking for the opportunity to come and test their ability here in Cecil County.

Martin had particularly high praise for the cross-country course, calling it a great test of sustainability. The crossing course showed little skill in Maryland, with a jump in the water barrier shaped like a giant crab.

I think this event will evolve in the coming years to be probably the 5 biggest stars in the world, Martin at a press conference on Saturday.

Maryland 5 Star President Jeff Newman said the tournament will look at how to increase the capacity of the event next year, as once the COVID-19 pandemic slows down there will be an opportunity for more spectators.

We had really good feedback from competitors, we had good feedback from spectators, Newman said. As a first year event, the lesson was and certainly has things to improve, but overall they were doing really well.

One participant Mia Francis thought the organizers did a great job, but that they should prepare for a bigger crowd for next year. Francesco also felt that walking along the course of the country had no food or water stations.

We were here Saturday to walk the course, said Francis, from Ellicott City. You do not just sit in one jump, get in and walk and watch some horses in each jump. Finish by walking four kilometers.

Another participant, Clay Green who previously participated in 3 Star Fair Hill International, said the international presence gives great exposure to the area. Like Francis, he predicted the tournament would only grow here.

This is the smallest thing to be done, said Green, who traveled from Kentucky.

Overbay said the county wants additional hotels to come to Cecil County, which will increase the likelihood that participants will spend their money locally, rather than going to restaurants and shops in Delaware or Pennsylvania.

We certainly can’t wait for The Great Wolf Lodge to come on board increasing the number of hotel rooms we have in Cecil County, Overbay said. This will allow us to capture even more of the economic benefits of having an event like this.

Hornberger also cited the upcoming Perryvilles Great Wolf Lodge as a project that blends in well with the 5 Star.

The Big Wolf House, which is now being built next to our Casino in Hollywood, will be the perfect place to rest your head and make memories as well in 2023 and beyond, Hornberger said.

Hogan voiced his support for more hotels to secure revenue from 5-star stays in the country.

As you get more accommodation and restaurants here people will benefit from this, Hogan said. I think we have a lot of people standing along the line in Delaware.

Along with 5 Star, Overbay added that Fair Hill Races, events at Calvert Regional Park and the Chesapeake Bay coast offer a variety of year-round tourism activities in Cecil County that would help hoteliers survive out of competition.

For hoteliers to be successful, you need to create a year-round opportunity for them, Overbay said. This is just a really good weekend when you are sure all their rooms would be booked.

Green said Fair Hill could also benefit from a larger campsite, not just for the 5 Star but for year-round events.

Local businesses like Wellwood and Brookbend sold their items at the event. Local farms, wineries, breweries and distilleries also had a chance to showcase their products over the weekend with events on Saturday and Sunday focusing on local food and beverage producers.

It will put us on the map, Hogan said. There are people from all over the world watching this.