Conditions worsen for migrants stranded along Belarus-EU border





TheUN Refugee Agency,UNHCR,appealed for urgent actionon Friday, to save lives and prevent further suffering on the border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The latest casualty was reported within the last few days. UNHCR warned that the situation would worsen further rapidly with winter approaching, putting more lives at risk. For the Regional Directorates of Agencies for Europe, Pascale Moreau,when basic human rights are not protected, life is in danger. It is unacceptable that people have died, and the lives of others are inextricably linked. They are being held hostage by a political stalemate that needs to be resolved now, he said. According to media reports, the EU in connection with the increase of asylum seekers at the border, a direct result of Belarus, in fact, arming migrants, in retaliation for sanctions imposed on the Government, against the suppression of the protest movement after the election controversial election of President Lukashenko in recent years. International group Among those stranded women are 32 Afghan women, men and children. They have been left in oblivion between Poland and Belarus since mid-August, unable to obtain asylum and no form of assistance. They have no proper shelter and no safe source of food or water. A group of 16 Afghans tried to cross into Poland this week, but they were caught and not allowed to apply for asylum.They were also denied access to legal aid. Within hours, they were pushed back across the border to Belarus. So far, UNHCR has not been granted access to meet the group by the Polish side, despite repeated requests, and only a few times by the Belarusian side to offer life-saving aid. International law The agency has advocated for the large group to be granted asylum, as Afghans have expressed their desire in either Belarus or Poland. The request was ignored by both parties. For UNHCR, this is a clear violation of international refugee law and international human rights law. We call on Belarus and Poland, as signatories to the 1951 Refugee Convention, to respect their international legal obligations and to grant asylum access to those seeking it within their borders. Vacations that deny access to territory and asylum violate human rights in violation of international law,said Mr. Moreau. UNHCR urges the authorities to identify and address humanitarian and international defense needs, and to find workable solutions. The agency is also ready to support refugees, along with other relevant actors. People should be able to exercise their rights where they are, whether in Belarus or Poland or other EU countries where they may be located. This should include the opportunity to seek asylum, access to legal aid, information and adequate housing, concluded Mr. Moreau.

