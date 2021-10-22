FIU Global Online Learning Program Receives $ 25,000 Grant to Help Expand Global Learning to Students, Faculty | FIU News





FIU Collaborative Online Learning International (COIL) will expand its influential global learning courses to connect students and faculty across national borders with the help of a $ 25,000 grant from 100,000 strong on the American continentswith FIU, in partnership with Universidad Católica de Manizales (UCM) in Colombia, is one of the 10 winners of the 100,000 Strong in the Americas Innovation Fund Grant Competition for 21rr Higher Education Partnerships of the Century. The Innovation Fund supports dynamic higher education partnerships, enhances training and student exchange programs, and strengthens regional educational collaboration and competition across America. The fund project, “Designing Alternative and Digital Strategies to Build US-Columbia Multidisciplinary Intercultural Identities,” combines COIL and mobility experiences to strengthen creative and cultural education on campus. “It was truly an honor to be invited to partner with UCM on this grant,” said COIL Director Stephanie Doscher. “The energy and creativity behind this project is great – we have barely started and are already leaving out additional activities that were not planned in the proposal.” Drawing on the FIU’s experience in creating hundreds of global learning courses with an impact across the curriculum, FIU COIL uses technology to connect students and faculty with their peers across national borders. COIL (created by SUNY) brings different faculties and students together in disciplines, time zones, language and culture to engage in intercultural dialogue and meaningful projects. COIL deepens knowledge, broadens perspectives, fosters personal growth and opens the door to new connections for both students and faculties. College of Honors COIL Faculty Member Niurca Márquez and Honors College Faculty Members Barbara Cotto Jimenez and Maikel Alendy have each collaborated with UCM to design a team-based COIL project to be included in their Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 courses. FIU and UCM students will also travel to each other ‘s campuses in the Summer 2022 to facilitate public demonstrations of COIL projects. Márquez works closely with FIU COIL to expand the program within the College of Honor. It recruits, matches and trains faculty with participants and connects them with a range of global learning opportunities within the FIU and beyond. “Students at the College of Honor are already at the center of interdisciplinary teaching and university excellence at FIU,” Márquez said. “My hope for the students involved in this and future COIL projects is that they also engage in complex problem solving through collaborative intercultural experiences and leave with an understanding of intercultural communication and its importance to success.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2021/fiu-coil-receives-25,000-grant-to-help-expand-global-learning-to-students,-faculty The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos