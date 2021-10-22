Attack on Manchester: A man was arrested in connection with the explosion at Manchester Arena 2017





A 24-year-old man from the Fallowfield area of ​​Manchester was arrested “shortly after arriving back in the UK” and remains in custody for questioning, according to a statement Friday from Greater Manchester Police.

The statement did not specify where he was traveling.

On May 22, 2017, Salman Abedi detonated a bomb which killed 22 participants in the concert and injured hundreds of others – many of them children and young people – as they left the Manchester Arena after a concert by Ariana Grande.

The blast occurred shortly after Grande had completed her closing set. Fans had begun to leave the arena when a bomb exploded inside the arena lobby.

In March 2020, Abedi’s younger brother, Hashem Abedi, was convicted of 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to cause an explosion to assist his older brother in building the bombing device. The two brothers grew up in Manchester with parents who had fled Libya under the late Moammar Gaddafi. Their father, Ramadan, returned to Libya in 2011 after rebels toppled the government. His wife joined him in early 2017. The brothers traveled to Libya together in April 2017 to see the family. However, after three weeks, Salman returned to the UK and within a few days, launched his attack on Manchester Arena. In 2018, a UK parliamentary report revealed that British security services missed opportunities to prevent the attack. Simon Barraclough, the senior investigating officer in the investigation, said in a police press release on Friday that authorities remain “firmly determined to establish the circumstances of the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena – whether in support of the ongoing public investigation or by continuing to pursue directions in relation to the criminal investigation. “ “It has been over four years since the atrocity took place, but we are unwavering in our commitment to follow every line of inquiry available, in order to provide all those affected by the events in the arena with the answers they deserve. right, “said Barraclough.

