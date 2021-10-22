Israel labels six Palestinian civil society groups “terrorists” posing challenge to international donors





Among the groups are Al Haq, one of the oldest human rights organizations in the West Bank, and Defense of Children International-Palestine (DCI-P), which documents child rights violations.

A statement from Israel’s Defense Ministry said the six “constitute a network of active secret organizations on the international front on behalf of the” Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine “. [PFLP], ‘to support his activity and further his goals.’

The statement accused the groups of disguising themselves as civil society organizations when, in fact, they were said to be controlled by the banned PFLP and employed many PFLP activists.

He said the groups managed to raise funds for PFLP, in particular through receiving donations from European countries and international organizations.

Al Haq CEO Shawan Jabarin told CNN the allegations were “nonsense.” “This is a political movement, not a security one. [Israel’s] the invasion has no limits in its injustice and madness. “But it will never stop us from defending our people and exposing the crimes of occupation.” The Palestinian Authority (PA), which enjoys limited self-government in parts of the West Bank, called the announcement “unfair.” “This deceptive and defamatory slander is a strategic attack on Palestinian civil society and the fundamental right of the Palestinian people to oppose the illegal occupation of Israel and to expose its continuing crimes,” the PA Foreign Ministry said in a statement. . State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Friday afternoon that Washington was seeking more information from Israel on the basis of the names, adding that the U.S. had not been warned in advance that an announcement would be made. The Israeli government move represents a challenge for many European countries providing funding to six organizations, which, like Al Haq and DCI-P, include Addameer, the Bisan Center, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, and the Union of Agricultural Labor Committees. European governments, many of which are seeking to turn the page on relations with Israel following the formation of a new government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, now risk being accused of financing terrorism if they continue to fund the six groups. . A senior European official working in the region acknowledged that the move was likely intended to put pressure on donor decision-making, but said there should be an analysis of any evidence presented by Israel. “Let’s see what evidence the Ministry of Defense provides to substantiate the names of these NGOs. We have heard similar allegations many times before against some of these NGOs and they have never been substantiated, so this may “It’s being fake news created to deter European donors from funding Palestinian human rights organizations,” the official told CNN. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which partners with NGOs, echoed the criticism, saying the names listed “extremely vague or irrelevant reasons, including completely peaceful and legitimate activities.” as an excuse for the label of terror. Al Haq, for example, is described in the official announcement as “committed on behalf of [PFLP] in promoting steps against Israel in the international arena. ” The PFLP is a secular, nationalist entity dating back to the 1960s. It is the second largest faction in the Palestine Liberation Organization after Fatah and calls for the liberation of all of historic Palestine. The European Union and the United States have designated it a terrorist organization following attacks on Israeli targets. Its alleged links to Palestinian NGOs are a focus of lobby groups such as the NGO Monitor, which has been hailed by at least one Israeli lawmaker for providing new designations of terror. Critics, however, say the real reason for the efforts to link NGOs to the PFLP is to discredit Palestinian dissent, a sentiment expressed in a joint statement by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. “For decades, the Israeli authorities have systematically sought to shut down human rights monitoring and punish those who criticize its oppressive rule over the Palestinians. The international community’s response will be a real testament to its determination to defend “human rights defenders,” the statement said.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler contributed to the report.

