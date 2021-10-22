The moment when tamed horses changed the course of human history has now been revealed





It has been extremely difficult to determine when and where the domestication of horses occurred because it is a less visible displacement than that seen in animals such as domestication cattle, which experienced a change in size. Instead, the researchers had to work with indirect evidence, such as tooth decay suggesting wearing bridles or even horse symbolism across cultures, said study lead author and paleogeneticist Ludovic Orlando, director of research at the French National Center for Toulouse Anthropobiology and Genomics for the University of Toulouse-Paul Sabatier in France.

“Tracing human activity in archaeological records is a difficult task, and even more difficult when it comes to rebuilding ancient relationships with horses, of which we often have only fragmented materials, such as horse bones, in available for study, “said study co-author William Taylor, assistant professor and curator of archeology at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History.

With this latest study, an international team of scientists collected and sequenced genomes from the remains of 273 ancient horses found in Europe and Asia and compared them to the DNA of modern horses to determine their origin.

Critical windows for taming horses Previous research has suggested that the original domesticated horse house was in the country of Botai, in what is now northern Kazakhstan, in Central Asia, because it provided the oldest archaeological evidence of these animals. But DNA told a different story. Botai horses, which lived 5500 years ago, could not be traced to modern domestic horses. Other possible countries of origin in Anatolia, Siberia and the Iberian Peninsula also did not appear. Orlando and his team knew that the time period between 4,000 and 6,000 years ago was a critical window to investigate when horses were tamed due to the dating of ancient horse remains, “but no smoking weapon could ever be found,” he said. Researchers expanded the search to provide a larger view by studying the DNA of ancient horses that lived between 50,000 BC and 200 BC. When this was compared to modern domestic horse DNA, the team was able to determine a time and place. “The taming of the horse was an absolute lightning strike in human history, leading to extraordinary, pervasive and enduring social transformations throughout the ancient world,” Taylor said. “Horses were an order of magnitude faster than many of the prehistoric Eurasian transportation systems, allowing people to travel, communicate, trade, and raid at distances that would have previously been unimaginable.” Spread of native horses Eurasia was once home to genetically distinct equine populations, but a dramatic change occurred between 2000 BC and 2200 BC, the researchers said. A dominant population of genetic horses appeared in the Eurasian Ponto-Caspian steppe of the North Caucasus, east of the Dnieper River within the Don and Volga basins. This area is now part of Russia. This horse population then spread and replaced the groups of wild horses that roamed Eurasia over the centuries. “What our data show is that between 4,600-4,200 years ago, shepherds settled in the Don-Volga region found a way to increase their horse breeding pool,” Orlando said. “This means that they can breed more and more such horses from generation to generation. They also selected horses with special features.” Within horse DNA was evidence of mitigation, including genes associated with more obedient behavior, stamina, stress resistance, and a stronger backbone to carry more weight. All of these are related to riding in modern animals. Horseback riding, as well as the invention of wheeled war chariots, likely enabled these horses to replace other populations within 500 years — and forever changed human mobility and warfare. “The reason we are so interested in horses is that they can probably be considered one of the most influential animals in human history,” Orlando said. “This close relationship we developed with this animal lasted until the early 20th century, a time when the motor engine took over transportation.” In the Mediterranean and Mesopotamia, horse-drawn carriages probably spread through trade and military occupation because horses were as crucial as transport animals, Taylor said. In places like Central and East Asia, horses also served a valuable purpose as livestock and traveled with migratory horse shepherds. Techniques to trace the origin of the native horse Based on the environments where the horses lived, “the domestication of horses made the steppes and cuts of the world into cultural centers, centers of population and political power,” Taylor said. “Almost everywhere they were introduced, from the steppes of Asia to the Great Plains or the Pampas of America, they reshaped human societies almost instantly.” Orlando and his team used innovative DNA techniques to distinguish this early horse population from so many others. Researchers want to finally understand how horses were tamed, something Orlando and his colleagues are focusing on through The Pegasus Project With This can also help them learn how domestic horses were introduced in North and South America. “Even though we now know (where) the native horses first appeared, the whole process of breeding them around the world and the history of breeding them in the hundreds of different species we know today remains controversial,” Orlando said. “Moreover, the horse was just as much an animal of farmers, warriors and kings; they were found in rural and urban contexts, as well as in extremely diverse environments, from the coldest part of Siberia to the Nepalese mountains. We want to trace how these different contexts have reshaped horse biology. “

