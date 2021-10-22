International
The UN plane stops landing as an air strike hits Ethiopia’s Tigray
- Friday’s strike hits university campus, humanitarian sources say
- The fourth day of airstrikes in the town of Mekelle
- The air campaign comes amid fierce fighting in the Amhara region
- Almost a year of war has killed thousands
- Thousands flee fighting in the Amhara
ADDIS ABABA, Oct 22 (Reuters) – An Ethiopian government airstrike on the capital of the northern Tigray region on Friday forced a UN aid flight to halt a landing there, the United Nations has said.
In the neighboring Amhara region, people were fleeing intensified fighting.
Humanitarian sources and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the area, said a university in the regional capital Mekelle was hit by the airstrike.
Government spokesman Legesse Tulu said a military base occupied by TPLF fighters was targeted and he denied the university had been hit.
Reuters was unable to independently confirm any of the accounts. TPLF-controlled Tigrai Television reported that 11 civilians were injured in the airstrike. It was at least the fourth day this week that Mekelle was attacked.
The United Nations suspended all flights to McClellan after a 11-passenger UN plane was due to stop landing on Friday.
The flight from Addis Ababa was cleared by federal authorities but was told by the McCell airport control tower to stop landing, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
“This is the first time we have a return flight, at least to my knowledge, in the recent past in Ethiopia due to ground airstrikes,” said Gemma Connell, a senior UN aid official. leads UN humanitarian operations in southern and eastern Africa, he told reporters in New York on Friday.
The passengers were aid workers traveling to a region where about 7 million people, including 5 million in Tigray, are in need of humanitarian assistance, she said.
The flight returned safely to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, Dujarric said.
‘The whole city is panicking’
Both sides have fought for nearly a year in a conflict that has killed thousands of people and displaced more than two million between a power struggle between the TPLF and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s central government in Addis Ababa.
The TPLF dominated the ruling Horn of Africa party for decades before Abiy, who is not Tigrayan, took office in 2018.
The government has stepped up airstrikes in the capital Tigray as fighting escalates in Amhara, a neighboring region where the TPLF has taken territory that the government and Amhara militant groups are trying to retake.
Residents in Dessie, a town in Amhara, told Reuters the people were fleeing, a day after a TPLF spokesman said his forces were within range of the town’s artillery.
“The whole town is in a panic,” said one resident, adding that people could leave. He said he could hear the sound of heavy gunfire Thursday evening and morning, and that the price of the bus to Addis Ababa, about 385km south, had more than doubled.
There are now more than 500,000 people displaced in the Amhara region, the National Disaster Risk Management Commission told Reuters.
Seid Assefa, a local official working at a coordination center for displaced people in Dessie, said 250 people had fled there this week from fighting in the Girana area in the north.
“We now have a total of 900 (displaced people) here and we completed our food stocks three days ago.”
Leul Mesfin, medical director of Dessie Hospital, told Reuters two girls and an adult had died this week at his artillery fire facility in the town of Wuchale, which both the government and the TPLF have described as a scene of fighting. tough. last week
Reporting by Addis Ababa editorial Additional reporting and writing by Maggie Fick and Ayenat Mersie in Nairobi, additional reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York; Edited by John Stonestreet, Peter Graff, Alex Richardson, William Maclean
