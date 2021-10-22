Tigray conflict: Mekelle hits, residents flee Amhara as Ethiopian battle intensifies





Humanitarian sources and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the northern region, said the airstrike hit a university in the regional capital Mekelle.

Government spokesman Legese Tulu confirmed an airstrike on CNN, but denied it hit the university. According to Tulu, the strike targeted a communications hub being used by the TPLF at a military base in Mekelle.

Reuters was unable to confirm each account independently. Tigrai TV, controlled by TPLF, reported that 11 civilians were injured in the attack, at least the fourth day Mekelle has been targeted this week.

Humanitarian sources said a UN plane was forced to interrupt a planned landing at Mekelle due to the airstrike. Critics of the government have accused her of trying to cut off access to Tigray, which she denies.

“The whole city is in a panic” The government has stepped up airstrikes in the capital Tigray as fighting escalates in Amhara, a neighboring region where the TPLF has taken territory that the government and Amhara militant groups are trying to retake. Residents in Dessie, a large city in Amhara, told Reuters the people were fleeing, a day after a TPLF spokesman said his forces were within range of the city’s artillery. “The whole town is in a panic,” said one resident, adding that people could leave. He said he could hear the sound of heavy gunfire Thursday evening and morning, and that the price of the bus to the capital Addis Ababa, about 385km (240 miles) south, had more than doubled. There are now more than 500,000 internally displaced people in the Amhara region, Atalel Abuhay, Communications Director for the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, told Reuters. Seid Assefa, a local official working at a coordination center for displaced people in Dessie, said 250 people had fled there this week from fighting in the Girana area in the north. “We now have a total of 900 (displaced people) here and we completed our food stocks three days ago.” Leul Mesfin, medical director of Dessie Hospital, told Reuters two girls and an adult had died this week at his artillery fire facility in the town of Wuchale, which both the government and the TPLF have described as a scene of fighting. tough. last week The nearly year-long conflict between the government and allied TPLF forces has killed thousands and displaced more than 2 million. The TPLF dominated Ethiopian politics for decades as the most powerful group in a multi-ethnic coalition, but clashed with the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who took power in 2018. Abiy sent central government troops ousting the TPLF from Mekelle late last year. But allied TPLF forces launched a counterattack this year, retaking Mekelle and almost all of Tigray, and capturing parts of the Amhara.

