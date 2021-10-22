Myanmar: over 100 political prisoners arrested again after release from army | Myanmar

More than 100 political prisoners released following an alleged amnesty in Myanmar were re-arrested shortly after their release under a rights group, in what activists have likened to mental torture for detainees and their families.

Some relatives, who had been waiting outside the prisons waiting to be reunited with their loved ones, managed to catch a glimpse of them in front of the gates, before falling into handcuffs and taking them away. The others spent hours together, to part again.

The Myanmar junta, which has been repeatedly convicted of arresting thousands of its critics, including children, promised a major release of political prisoners on Monday. He said he would pardon 1,316 people and drop charges against 4,320 people who had taken part in the protests.

The military, however, did not provide details on who would be released, or what the conditions of release would be.

Human Rights Watch has since described the omissions, which occurred over the past week, as limited in scope. The Burma Political Prisoners Assistance Association (AAPP), a advocacy group, has confirmed that 324 people have been released. More than 7,031 political prisoners are still being held in custody, according to AAPP Burma. This includes anyone suspected of criticizing or questioning the February military coup by doctors, journalists, politicians and activists.

The AAPP said it was aware of 110 cases where people were acquitted of other charges and arrested again after their alleged release.

Ma Zin Mar, who lives in central Myanmar and spoke under a false name, was told by a lawyer that her sister would be among those released this week. She waited outside the jail and saw her sister walking free. Then, she watched as her sister was handcuffed and put in a car by plain clothes officers.

When this car came out of the prison complex, I ran after the car and asked what had happened. They said they were taking him to the police station. We went to the police station and asked to meet my sister, but they would not let us. We were very concerned about her health, she said.

Ma Zin Mar had spent that day rejoicing her mother, telling her that her sister would soon be free. She was very happy when she saw him get out of jail. We are so desperate now. Now it is also difficult to breathe.

Her mother, she added, was depressed and lying in bed.

Thinzar Shunlei Yi, a prominent democracy activist, described the re-arrests as complete mental torture of family members and political prisoners.

There have been numerous reports of torture inside Myanmar prisons, and some of those released this week have described horrific treatment by security forces.

A young pro-democracy activist, who also spoke anonymously, said that during interrogations, which took place before he was transported to prison, inmates had no choice but to use toilet water to drink or wash faces. He was arrested for possession of banners and posters opposing the military coup.

they [the military] he even put guns in our mouths. And they threatened us a lot. They asked us to dig graves for ourselves. Also, I have seen other people being tortured and they even vomit because of the severity of the torture. Some people lost their teeth, he said, speaking anonymously for fear of arrest. Prison, he said, had felt like paradise in comparison.

He added that he could not feel happy, even though he was released. He lives in fear of being arrested again. He also worries about many others left behind in prison. Some of them were arrested for sharing a Facebook post, or beating pots and pans [a protest act], or they were arrested after their phones were searched by soldiers on the street. They did not commit any crime, he said.

The junta seemed to be releasing prisoners who had been charged under Article 505a, a comprehensive law used by the junta to punish anyone who criticizes the coup or the military. However, many of them face multiple charges and thus remain in prison.

The announcement of the release of the prisoner came just days after Min Aung Hlaing, the junta chief, was expelled from a regional summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) because of his failure to commit to reducing the crisis. of countries.

Shunlei Yi said she believed the announcement was in response to pressure from neighboring countries. They see these leaders as their like-minded people, she said, referring to Asean, which has a tradition of non-interference and rarely condemns its members for human rights issues.

David Mathieson, an independent analyst previously based in Myanmar, said that whether the release was planned for some time or prompted by Asean’s decision, the snub from neighboring countries would have hit. They are people obsessed with status, SAC leaders [State Administrative Council junta], he said.

However, he added that the release of prisoners, which seems much more limited than promised, is unlikely to impress anyone in the international community. Many diplomats [should say]: you said you would leave all these people where the lists are and where is this happening? You are promising something like that and completely withdraw from it. We can not trust anything you say from now on, which really limits the ability to build mediation with you.