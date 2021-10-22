The red carpet opened for the opening night of the Naples International Film Festival

E Naples International Film Festival laid out her red carpet for the return of traditional night openings at Hayes Hall in Artist Napoli and partisans marched on Thursday.

The festival night may be the closest thing Naples has to a gala of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and fashionistas were in power, with everything from sparkling capes and jackets to headwear, like glamor and outerwear.

Yes, there were films to come, a five-part celebration of “The Art of the Short.” (The festival runs until Sunday; for information see artisnaples.org) But in the social hour before and the moonlight holidays afterwards, clothing meetings increased the attraction.

Ella Howard came up with what may have been the richest mix of evening prints on a dress with a slim skirt by the London-based stylist MaryKatrantzou and bright green chandelier earrings to light it. “She’s wearing a dirty dress,” she declared. “If you search on Google, you will see this dress on the runway.”

Personal stylist Sarah LaMont, on the other hand, was more suited to the cut: Her dress was Zara in triple print with an asymmetrical top that allowed a waist flare over her long broken skirt.

“I save it for this event because it’s my favorite year-round dress event in Naples,” the owner stated. Why Style, who had brought her little stylist, Erica Thebaud, to see the crowd. LaMont, however, was also here as one of the festival’s most loyal fans.

“I’ve been to every festival since it started because one of my favorite people in the world, Ellen Goldberg, helped get it started, and I support local women.”

Men would not be left without a fashion statement, judging by the shirts with geometric prints and affirmative ties. Robert Nardi had extended his appearance to a stefano with crystal dots Ricci tie and a Roberto Cavalli jacket with pieces and splatter in tons of charcoal he was glad he had found.

“He doesn’t do much for men,” he said.

Missing Thursday: Face masks that had become almost ubiquitous during the pandemic. Most of Thursday’s holders were staff members. (For a full policy, see artisnaples.org Web page.)

Some of the filmmakers who participated had come up with their own sense of style. Cheri Gaulke, director of the short documentary, “Miss Alma Thomas: A Life in Color,” was living her life in color: pink and blues, with black pompom black earrings and a high knot fuchsia. She was also getting to know her producer, Jon Gann, on Thursday; the two had not actually met until this film festival.

“We made the whole movie through Facetime and text and email,” Gann explained. When she went to direct the topics I was with in DC, and the interview team she was on this big iPad, so they could look at her face. “But she was not there.”

Gaulke had used an iMax that tracked cinematographers’ views and conducted her interviews on aniPad.

“It was weird because even though we were all over the place, we felt normal. I felt like I was talking to people in one room; they were just in the other room,” she said.

“Beautiful beautiful,” she said of the finished product. “It ‘s not a part of Zoom at all. It was shot by a professional film crew. It was made in a lot of great different places in Washington, DC, and they sent it to me and I cut it all together.

“You will never know this was done remotely.”

Prior to the pandemic, Gann had managed the film festivals himself and was happy to be in it.

“This is the first personal film festival I’ve been to in two years, since the block,” he said. “I’ve been to some hybrid events, a very small turnout, so being on a real opening night with a big crowd and Champagne in your hand was coming back! Great wonderful.”

Robin Hauser, director of “$ avvy”, agreed.

“This is my fourth time at the Naples Film Festival. So I’m a veteran,” she said. It is a favorite, she said. “They make filmmakers their number one priority.

“Also, there is a tremendous audience here in Naples. There are people who love film, who love the arts, who are willing to donate to Artis Naples, even before that, the people of the Naples International Film Festival, “who are willing to come out and support directors. That makes a big difference.”

Hauser’s film, which will be shown at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 and 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, came from her experience after a divorce. She found that she had no 401 (k), no idea how to save for retirement, and no help from her friends, who were reluctant to talk about money.

“And these were friends I had since kindergarten,” Hauser wondered. “I found that talking about money is taboo. That needs to change.”

Renee Bitonte and Dana Demarr, after losing their desk when they got up to have a drink, were parked on a stepto arrival reaching the star’s treatment with photographers and entering the red carpet. The two generally attend the closing night, but Thursday’s opening had begun to win them over.

Demarr had come in a silk top woven with tangerine with gold details, also her first appearance. “My daughter bought this from me three years ago. I never wore it until tonight,” she said.

“I love him,” Bitonte said. “People watching are wonderful.”

Shaun and Lois Higgins also watched the people, resting in the seats of the east hall windows with popcorn supplied by Artis Napoli and champagne flutes. After three years at the festival, it has become a tradition for them.

“We lived in New York. We lived in London. And in Naples, on a scale of 1 to 10, it’s a 13,” said Shaun Higgins. “We absolutely enjoy it.”

Harriet Howard Heithaus covers arts and entertainment for Daily News Naples / naplesnews.com. Get to her at 239-213-6091.