Denver Airport is planning new screening lanes to ease the security crisis

As long lines of security entered across the terminal below, Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington said Friday that efforts were underway to temporarily add new review lanes and address the challenges of other than a revival in passenger traffic.

“We are doing everything we can to reduce waiting times on security lines,” Washington told a news conference. We were doing everything we could to open parking lots abroad. We were doing everything we could to make sure the concessions were open. We are doing everything we can to ensure the toilets are clean.

The increased volume of passengers has had an impact on the way this airport operates and this is undeniable.

He described plans involving work with the Transportation Safety Administration to squeeze four temporary control lanes into 12 lanes at the southern checkpoint. The TSA has agreed on their staff, he said, citing a recent meeting with the head of agencies in Washington, DC

But that relief is likely to last until early next year, Washington said, and will ease, but not eliminate, long queues. For one thing, they would simply replace the lanes previously lost by construction.

“I think the holiday period will be difficult as we build additional lanes at this airport,” he said. But I see light at the end of the tunnel.

Waiting in safety at @DENAirport now it is so DIA Director-General Phil Washington outlined the steps the airport is taking to cope with the recent failure. The main thing: early next year, squeeze four more safety lanes at the south checkpoint to make it move faster. pic.twitter.com/sxGAgeCIxv – Jon Murray (@JonMurray) October 22, 2021

Until then, DIA officials advise passengers to arrive at least two hours before boarding hours on their flights to give themselves enough time. Washington said waiting time estimates will be added back to the DIA website and the airport is working on signage that will tell people online how long they can wait.

Another break is closer: Next week, the construction walls at the middle terminals will come down as the first phase of a massive renovation project is completed. Passengers will face fewer walls blocking their routes, and Southwest and United Airlines will move into reconfiguration and expansion control spaces in early November.

Washington, which took over the DIA in July, succeeded Kim Day after her retirement ended a 13-year term. He called the press conference on Friday at the end of a month that has posed significant challenges facing the airport.

Parking, lack of manpower among the problems of DIA

The increase in passenger traffic — the DIA has become the third busiest airport in the world this year — has resulted in those long rush hour security checks, including Friday mornings. Parking has almost run out in recent weekends, forcing the DIA and its contractor to try to reopen the temporarily closed Pikes Peak cruise. It’s open again on Fridays and Saturdays in anticipation of large crowds.

That tear has not reopened permanently since its pandemic closure due to the absence of the driver at the airport bus contractor, though Washington said it is working on contractual changes that could include allowing the company to use vans that do not require new hires for to Have a Driver Patent Advertising |

The airport is aiming to fully reopen before Thanksgiving, but that’s not a sure thing.

Hundreds of jobs have been created at the airport, including dozens with its ship operator, ABM. Concessionaires are doing a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Denver at Empower Field at the United Club West Level, through Stadium Gate 2.

In addition to widespread labor shortages, other major DIA contractors have experienced public labor squabbles this month over wages and other issues, with a company’s union keepers going on a one-day strike on Oct. 1 and staff of security on the perimeter of another threatens to walk in the middle of the month.

The terminal construction project has complicated security crowds. But the $ 770 million long-term renovation project of the Great Halls is not expected to have such a major impact on the terminal navigation during the second phase or a possible third phase, both of which are focused on building new and greater security at the upper level in the coming years

However, the start of second phase work in August resulted in the closure of four of the 12 northern control lanes to make way for construction. Adding four new lanes to the south checkpoint will simply compensate for that loss. The DIA also has eight screening lanes on the bridge to Concourse A.

Washington speculated that the main factors in the rise of DIAs were a resurgence in leisure travel at the end of the pandemic, while business travel still remains, as well as its central location as a connecting American airport. It has recently been the busiest hub for United, Southwest and Frontier airlines at the same time.

It is unprecedented for a US airport to be the largest operation for three airlines, he said.

Before air travel plummeted during the pandemic, DIA passenger traffic reached a record 69 million in 2019. Washington said its forecast is that the airport, after a rapid recovery this year, will exceed that number next year. with 72.8 million passengers.

Washington looked forward to other priorities that include achieving maintenance on existing airport equipment and facilities. And the DIAs Vision 100 initiative is planning for the next phase of growth when the airport hits 100 million passengers a year. Washington even spoke for a time in about 30 years when 150 million are in the realm of opportunity.

Looking for ideas for train backups

He also spoke about the August 20 crash of one of the DIA underground trains, which shut down one side of the system and resulted in hours of delays, both on the platform and in the review of supported security.

The culprit was a metal part in a wheel mount that tore a tire and resulted in rail damage when the train car pulled over on it, he said.

It’s a big weakness for the airport, Washington said of that train system, which is the only way to get to competitions B and C.

The airport early next week will formally invite private sector data on potential backup systems for the Automated Transit Transfer System, which operates in a 2.5-kilometer loop between the terminal and three DIA competitions.

While breakdowns have been rare, they can be debilitating. There are no easy answers, but the DIA for two decades has resisted a high-cost solution: the annoyance of a tunnel that would allow passengers to walk when trains close.

Washington hopes private companies will have other ideas, but the suggested costs will have to be weighed against the benefits.