Man arrested by police investigating terrorist attack at Manchester Arena | Attack on Manchester Arena





Detectives investigating the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena in 2017 have arrested a 24-year-old. The suspect was arrested at Manchester airport on Friday on suspicion of involvement in the preparation of terrorist acts / assisting others in acts of preparation under Article 5 of the Terrorism Act (2006), said the Greater Manchester Police. The man, who is from the Fallowfield area of ​​Manchester, was arrested shortly after returning to the UK and remains in custody for questioning. The arrest is in connection with the bombing of the arena on the night of May 22, 2017 after a concert by Ariana Grande, in which 22 people were killed. Simon Barraclough, Senior Investigating Officer for the investigation, said: The Greater Manchester Police remain determined to establish the truth about the circumstances of the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena, either by supporting the ongoing public investigation or by continuing to pursue directions in regarding the criminal investigation. It has been more than four years since the atrocity took place, but we are unwavering in our commitment to follow every line of inquiry available, in order to provide all those affected by the events in the arena with the answers they deserve with right. In August 2020, Hashem Abedi was imprisoned for at least 55 years to help his older brother Salman, who detonated a bomb in the arena, to plan the atrocity. Justice Jeremy Baker told Old Bailey at the time that Abedi would spend at least 55 years in prison before being considered for parole, adding that he could never be released. The Manchester-born Abed, who had traveled to Libya before the bombings, was arrested shortly after the attack and extradited to Britain to face trial. Because he was under the age of 21 at the time of the killings, the law prohibits the imposition of an entire life sentence, a life sentence with no minimum term.

