BRUSSELS The European Union is facing a growing challenge from Poland, which pits its institutions against each other and leaves member states divided: What to do when a member repeatedly violates the rules agreed by the 27 blocs countries, but does not indicate plans to leave?

For years, European Union officials and leaders have sought to counter Poland’s attacks on the rule of law, its illiberal views on issues such as LGBTQ rights and media freedom, and the dismantling of the independence of the judiciary. Expressing deep concern at the EU speech that does not convey enough depth of disappointment among the many people in the bloc they have first established dialogue, then lengthy legal proceedings and now threats of sanctions to force Poland to change its policies. saj.

But Poland has shown no intention of backing down and took a provocative step this month when its supreme court ruled that the country’s constitution goes beyond European Union law in some respects, thus rejecting a key pillar of the European project.

The bloodshed escalated this week after the president of the European Commission and the Polish prime minister clashed in the European Parliament. Rule of law talks also dominated a summit of EU national leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday along with energy prices.