International
Poland’s attacks on the rule of law leave Europe at odds with itself
BRUSSELS The European Union is facing a growing challenge from Poland, which pits its institutions against each other and leaves member states divided: What to do when a member repeatedly violates the rules agreed by the 27 blocs countries, but does not indicate plans to leave?
For years, European Union officials and leaders have sought to counter Poland’s attacks on the rule of law, its illiberal views on issues such as LGBTQ rights and media freedom, and the dismantling of the independence of the judiciary. Expressing deep concern at the EU speech that does not convey enough depth of disappointment among the many people in the bloc they have first established dialogue, then lengthy legal proceedings and now threats of sanctions to force Poland to change its policies. saj.
But Poland has shown no intention of backing down and took a provocative step this month when its supreme court ruled that the country’s constitution goes beyond European Union law in some respects, thus rejecting a key pillar of the European project.
The bloodshed escalated this week after the president of the European Commission and the Polish prime minister clashed in the European Parliament. Rule of law talks also dominated a summit of EU national leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday along with energy prices.
European Union officials say they face an unprecedented situation in which a member is directly challenging a founding principle of the bloc: the primacy of EU law over national legislation. Some analysts also argue that Poland’s incontinence could pose a greater threat than Brexit, another existential crisis in which one member, Britain, decided to leave unilaterally while the rest remained united.
The legitimacy of the EU is at stake: if there is no precedence of European law over national laws, what is the purpose of having a union? said Sophie Pornschlegel, a senior policy analyst at the Brussels-based European Policy Center.
In a tense exchange in the European Parliament on Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the European Union of exceeding its authority and blackmailing Poland into accepting the instructions of the sanctions commissions. If you want to turn Europe into a super-state without nations, first gain the consent of all European countries and societies for this, he said.
Poland has long stated that Brussels is determined to limit Polish sovereignty and push back policies on LGBTQ rights and other issues that run counter to Polish traditions and the will of the voters.
Your arguments are not improving. As soon as you escaped the debate, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, replied, adding that the EU executive body will not allow the violations to go unpunished.
Alice Stollmeyer, executive director of Defend Democracy, a Brussels-based nonprofit, said the bloc had more important issues to address than quarrels between members. The EU can be as strong as it is united, and when it is not, others rejoice, she said. Putin should look with a box of popcorn.
European Union officials and experts have warned that repeated attacks on the judiciary by the Polish right-wing and nationalist government could encourage other governments to follow suit.
The leaders of Lithuania and Hungary joined Poland in the European Council on Thursday. In France, Eric Zemmour, an extreme right-wing expert and potential candidate in the upcoming presidential election, whose popularity has risen in recent weeks, has called for support for Poland in its struggle for freedom.
Daniel Kelemen, a professor of European studies at Rutgers University, said challenges to the rule of law by members of the European Union could grow and metastasize like a cancer.
If the Polish government can simply ignore the primacy of EU law, then other governments can ignore every aspect of EU law that they say is unacceptable to them, he said.
While tensions between Poland and the European Union have been high for years over cultural issues and the rule of law, the current crisis was fueled by a refusal by Poland this summer to pass a ruling by the European Court of Justice to dismantle a disciplinary chamber. which critics say was used to sack opposing judges.
The Polish government doubled this month when its constitutional court ruled that it gave priority to the country’s Constitution over EU judges in several areas.
Didier Reynders, European Union justice commissioner, called the decision a direct challenge to the EU legal order, the foundations of the European project, and vowed to use more legal procedures or financial sanctions to put pressure on Poland to lift hand.
Mr Morawiecki said this week that the Polish government would dismantle the disciplinary chamber, but gave few details. Legal experts also say it will not be enough to restore the independence of the judiciary in Poland.
Taking aim at the end, the commission has withheld $ 41 billion in payments to Poland as part of the $ 857 billion Covid-19 block recovery fund, which accounts for nearly 7 percent of the country’s annual revenue.
It has also threatened to use a new instrument linking the disbursement of EU funds which are channeled into agricultural subsidies or infrastructure projects, for example with respect for the rule of law, but has not yet activated it.
Speaking in the background, a commission official on Wednesday called the procedure, known as the rule of law conditioning mechanism, the sharpest tool in the toolbox, but acknowledged it would take months to make an impact.
The European Council, which brings together 27 bloc leaders, is also divided on how to put pressure on Poland. Countries like the Netherlands or Belgium have pushed for more decisive action, including activating the rule of law mechanism, but others, such as France and Germany, have called for more dialogue. At Thursday’s summit, leaders avoided a tense confrontation over the issue, leaving the situation almost unchanged.
France, Germany and others need Poland and Hungary on many other issues, such as the European Green Agreement, Ms Pornschlegel said, referring to the bloc’s plans to tackle climate change.
Other analysts do not look the other way because Poland and the European Union need each other: Poland is the bloc’s fifth most populous country and its largest economic country in Eastern Europe. And Poland does not intend to leave the European Union. EU funds amount to almost 4 percent of Poland’s national income.
Piotr Buras, head of the Warsaw office at the European Council on Foreign Relations, a research institute, said the debate over the primacy of EU law should not hide the real issue: the dissolution of the Polish judiciary. This is not the competence of the EU versus the competences of the member states; its democracy versus autocracy.
The crisis has also pitted the EU institutions against each other, further undermining its unity: this week, the European Parliament filed a lawsuit against the committee for its reluctance to activate the new mechanism to block budget disbursements over violations of the rule of law. law.
Sergey Lagodinsky, a Green member of the European Parliament, said blocking EU money would deprive Poland and Hungary of a significant part of their economic wealth.
Ms Stollmeyer of the Defend Democracy said she hoped the Polish government would reduce the crisis, having taken on dimensions it said it did not expect. Poland did not even want to make it a European conflict; was intended for a local audience, she said.
A more pessimistic option would be to wait until Poland’s next elections, in 2023, and hope that a new government will reverse the course, analysts said. But the longer leaders wait, the harder it will be, Ms. Stollmeyer said.
If you start undermining the foundations of the EU, if you let it happen for a long time, she added, You could end up with the collapse of the building.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/22/world/europe/eu-poland-rule-of-law.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]