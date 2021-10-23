Aircraft pilot quotes are collected for the annual confaba





More than 450 members of the Citation Jet Owners Pilots Association (CJP) flew to California Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM) this week for the organization’s annual meeting in Indian Wells. About 120 Quotes landed on KTRM, welcomed by the host FBO Desert Jet Center. The conference started on Wednesday and continues tomorrow. “We continue to grow by record numbers,” said Trent Corcia, who took over as CEO at CJP on June 1st. “We have almost 1,400 members and about 900 citations listed in our database.” CJP members travel to the annual event not only to meet friends and learn more from CJP sponsoring partners and exhibitors, but to safety sessions that are a hallmark of the association, including accompanying training for non-flying pilots. with Citation owner pilots. The work done by members, especially those who received the CJP Gold Standard Safety Award for repeat training, is being paid for as “we have been without accidents and incidents this year,” said Charlie Precourt, a former Space astronaut Shuttle, Citation Owner and Chairman of the CJP Security Committee. The rest of the Citation fleet suffered 51 incidents over the past year, including three fatal accidents. “As a group, we are safer than the rest of the Citation operators,” he said. “It simply came to our notice then. Notification of insurance signatories [that excellent safety record].. “ Textron Aviation President and CEO Ron Draper kicked off the CJP conference, highlighting the recent increase in flights from its customers (in turboprops and aircraft), up 20 percent compared to pre-Covid levels. Draper recently became a Citation pilot, earning his CITJet CJ3 + type rating at the FlightSafety Learning Center in Wichita. “Crazy crazy what a change a year makes,” he said. “Last year we were reducing production. We had a reduction in the workforce. We had predicted at the time that there might be a positive market coming back, but we did not expect this kind of V-shaped return we saw, and “It started in the fourth quarter of last year. So about this time a year ago, it started in the used market and just kept growing all year.” Used planes are being “swallowed,” Draper said. “So all the charter companies are asking for more raise because they are being destroyed in sewing with falling phones [off the hook]With It has been a strong year for the whole industry. ” Over the past year, Textron Aviation has introduced updates to many products, such as King Air 260 and 360 and Gen2 versions of the CJ4, M2 and XLS +, and Draper explained that these and other updates are part of a “mix” new strategy. The pace of updates was slowed down because most of the engineering team was in the process of completing new aircraft, such as Citation Latitude and Longitude. “We’re trying to update existing products on a regular basis as we come up with new products or major updates,” Draper said. The CJP conference continued with its annual Safety Standdown, led by Precourt, as well as discovery sessions on operations, engines and avionics for each CitationJet model, as well as the Citation 500 series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2021-10-22/citation-jet-pilots-gather-annual-confab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos