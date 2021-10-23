Maui student wins $ 1,000 grand prize in international art showcase | News, Sports, Work





WAILUKU – The Maui County Sister Cities Foundation announced the list of winners of its youth art competition, including Maui applicant Skylar Kuroda, who won the $ 1,000 grand prize at the Poet Showcase for Young Artists and Artists New International Sister Cities 2021. The global showcase was open to young artists, photographers, authors and musicians whose works underlined the theme of this year “United in hope” The showcase attracted hundreds of participants from all over the world and was created to promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation – an individual, a community at the same time. Kuroda’s introduction is a poem entitled “Related to Disaster.” “During every difficult time, especially now with the global pandemic, people are forced to adjust to their daily lives and get used to a new routine and lifestyle.” she noted. “In my poetry, I chose to focus on how individuals from many different backgrounds and backgrounds have come together in this stressful and uncertain time. Specifically, I did this by including features and sights that are unique to certain locations and highlighting the personal observations I noticed over the past year. “ Here is an excerpt from “Related to disaster”: All over our world wide People of different genders and ages, races and dreams come together From the small villages of the islands located under a soft and dark sky For bigger cities, full of energy Bombarded by an overwhelming, thought-consuming fear created by invisible organisms By attacking our physical being Weakened bodies as our minds get stronger Regardless of the differences, Welcoming new ideas, Destroying the strict mental routine that limited us, And give up comfortable habits For the unpredictable unknown. The winners of the Maui competition, who all went on to compete internationally, are: POETRY: Skylar Kuroda (Seabury Hall), “Related to disaster” First place; Liviana Wilson (Seabury Hall School), “The need for calm” second place; Sophia Preiser (Seabury Hall School), “Linda,” Third place; ART FINE: Ragni Zecena Escobar (Maui / Maui High School), “Waterfalls”, First place; Mico Corpuz (Lahainaluna High School), Untitled, second place; PHOTOGRAPHY: Ava Notarangelo, Untitled, first place; MUSIC: Noah Haas, “Spread your love” First place; Ezra Tolbert (Lahainaluna High School), “Roads”, second place. To view the visual works of the Maui Contest winners, visit the Maui County Sister Cities Foundation website at https://www.facebook.com/mauisistercities. Music recordings will be added at a later date. For her internationally acclaimed grand prize, poetry winner Kuroda received $ 1,000. Her essay also appears on the Sisters Cities International website, at https://sistercities.org/2021-yaas/yaas-winners/. Maui winners received gift cards from the Maui County Sister Cities Foundation. First place winners received $ 100; The second place winners received $ 50 and the third place winners received $ 25. The Maui County Sister Cities Foundation (MCSCF) is a non-profit organization that supports 24 Maui County Sister and Friendship Cities and one Sister Chamber. MCSCF promotes cultural, economic and educational partnerships to promote world peace and mutual understanding. For more information, call (808) 242-6762.

