Covid-19: Auckland reaches 90 percent first doses, 75 percent fully vaccinated

Aucklanders can celebrate a milestone this Labor Weekend – 90 percent of the region now has a dose of Vaccine for covid19.

The Ministry of Health confirmed today that after the first 3975 doses were injected in Auckland on Friday, nearly 1.3 million Auckland residents have been vaccinated halfway against the virus.

Another 14,374 doses were delivered yesterday, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 75 percent.

Nationwide, 86 percent of the population has the first dose, and 70 percent is fully vaccinated.

Each Auckland District Health Board (DHB) must reach 90 percent of full vaccination rates before the city can move to the new Red level of the Covid-19 management plan.

As of Friday, Auckland DHB was leading the way with 79 percent fully vaccinated, followed by Waitemat DHB with 74 percent followed by Manukau County DHB with 71 percent.

Of the Aucklands Mori population, 74 percent took the first dose and 53 percent had the second, while 81 percent of the Auckland Pacific received the first dose and 62 percent the second.

Immunization Counseling Center (IMAC) The director, Professor Nikki Turner, said the achievement of 90 per cent of the first doses shows that vaccine delivery to the community is working.

Every extra piece helps at this point. The more vaccinations we have, the less the virus will spread, so congratulations, said Professor Turner.

This is New Zealand ingenuity at its best. Every community is different, they have different needs, and I think the real importance of celebrating and listening to each community and giving resources and leaving no community behind is what was being seen.

She said another national vaccination day could help, but some of the more prominent community events could be just as effective in helping raise vaccine rates where they remain.

Leading epidemiologist from the University of Otago, Professor Michael Baker, said events like Super Saturday helped people get excited and feel more comfortable about vaccination.

The positive thing about this milestone is for most people, the big decision is getting the first dose. Once you have taken your first dose, you will most likely take your second dose.

It is a useful marker on the road to full vaccination at 90 percent.

Chris McKeen / Stuff Community-based events are held regularly around Auckland to help increase the number of vaccinations.

While a 90 percent population fully vaccinated Aucklanders would be an aid to the Covid-19 response, it would still leave tens of thousands exposed to the virus, Baker said.

He said he hopes to see five- to 11-year-olds vaccinated soon, and for New Zealand to aim for coverage higher than 90 per cent.

If we can postpone vaccination above that, we could see a significant decline in prevalence and poor results, he said.

Today the Ministry of Health again asked those who had not yet been vaccinated or who were eligible for their second dose to do their Super Saturday today.

Vaccination is our number one defense against Covid-19. The Pfizer vaccine is safe, will help you stop getting seriously ill, and can save your life.

A list of where to get vaccinated and tested for Covid-19 in Auckland over the long weekend can be found here.