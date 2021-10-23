



Humans have relied on the modern horse to plow fields, fight, and travel long distances for millennia. Horses have transformed human societies with every step. But scientists have tried to answer the seemingly simple question of when and where these animals were domesticated. It took an international team of more than 160 scientists to determine the origin of modern horse taming: between 4,200 and 4,700 years ago near the Volga and Don rivers in southwestern Russia. The team reported their findings this week in the journal Naturewith The researchers collected samples from 273 ancient horses that once lived in Europe and Asia between 50,000 and 200 BC Using DNA sequences, the team created a genetic map that allowed them to trace the origins of horses. They found four distinct origins, but the one most closely related to modern horses originated in the Volga-Don region, reports Genelle Weule for A B C in Australia. Their genetic map also revealed that by about 2000 BC, horse populations in Europe and Asia were genetically diverse. But within just a few centuries, the level of variation dropped and all domestic horses could be traced to the population in the Volga-Don region, reports Jonathan Lambert for Science Newswith This is likely to happen when people living in the Volga-Don region started breeding wild horses for taming and traveled with them to distant lands. Very soon, this origin took over Europe and Asia. This happened “almost overnight”, says researcher Ludovic Orlando, a molecular archaeologist at the Center for Anthropobiology and Genomics of Toulouse in France, for Rebecca Dzombak for National GeographicWith “This was not something that was built over thousands of years.” “As they expanded, they replaced all the previous lines that circulated around Eurasia,” he says. The horse we know today “is the winner, the one we see everywhere, and the other species are somehow lost.” Genetic sequences also identified two key genes in modern horse ancestors that are associated with greater agility and an improved weight-bearing ability, which may explain why they became so fertile, reports Sabrina Imbler for New York Timeswith Breeders have probably opted for “two really good factors no [previously] present on every horse, “says Orlando Science NewsWith “This created an animal that was even easier to interact with and move with.” This study also throws grief into previous theories. For example, the Yamnaya people were thought to have migrated west to Europe about 5,000 years ago on horseback. It was a monumental migration that transformed European descent, Ann Gibbons reported science in 2017. But this study says otherwise Yamnaya must have migrated over calm instead of horses, as horses were not domesticated until about 4,000 years ago, according to Timeswith Scholars offer an alternative theory: native horses entered Europe and began to replace other ancestors during the expansion of Sintashta culture. This happened about 3,800 years ago during the Bronze Age, when horse-drawn carriages rolled into hordes of people, Times reports. “Human history is shrouded in horse DNA,” says Kate Kanne, an archaeologist at the University of Exeter in the UK. National GeographicWith “It tells the story of both our species.”

