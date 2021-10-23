International
Local Artist Receives Top Prize at International Art Exhibition | tidings
Local artist Joo Paulo Goncalves, known to many as John Paul or JP, received the highest prize of $ 10,000 in the two-dimensional category of the ArtPrize 2021 competition, an international competition held in Grand Rapids Michigan.
It was amazing, said Goncalves, who said his wife and children were with him when he got the news.
The innovative project created in Greeneville called Aging Out / 18 Years Old illuminates a shadow that darkens the lives of many young people across the country.
At least 21,000 teens residing in residential juvenile care institutions turn 18 and reach the age of out of state custody each year in the United States. Many have no support system and are at risk of being left homeless or imprisoned. Many are unable to complete a college education and some, faced with the added challenges of daily survival, falter in their fight against addiction.
Goncalves said about 50 people helped with the project, most of whom are his art students at the Holston United Methodist Orphanage in Greeneville, some of whom attended the exhibition with him.
The students were so happy we got an award, he said. It was not as if I just as an artist was getting an award.
Winning the prestigious competition will increase Goncalves’s visibility in the art world.
This competition is the largest in the world, said Goncalves, who is sponsored by a gallery in Miami and who won a popularly selected award in the 2020 competition. It is a legal award category, so it adds to the first prize. The first was the public election. This is more in the category of experts in the arts who come and judge and say that your project is the best first. That means a lot.
Winning the award also makes it possible for the native Brazilian who now resides in Greeneville to attend other shows, including what he has already reserved for the Los Angeles show. Goncalves hopes that the media attention the exhibition has received will make it possible to accept admission under the nonprofit Holstons status for Art Miami, one of Goncalves’s most popular international art shows, where booths typically cost up to $ 50,000.
Above all, Goncalves is happy that the message of his exhibition, to raise awareness of the challenges faced by young people aging from state custody in the custody system, is going a long way.
From Michigan to Los Angeles to Miami and started from Greeneville, Tennessee, he said with a smile.
Bradley Williams, president of Holston Homes, said participating in the project with Goncalves was a victory for students in a variety of ways.
Children, in development, need to have fun. They need to experience new things, Williams said. It broadened their view of the world outside of Tennessee. All but one had never flown a plane. That experience was a real blessing to me, hearing oohs and ahs while getting up and down was really interesting. So fun and new experiences were some of the benefits.
But then when they got there, they were part of the exhibition and were showing the art to the general public. They saw him first modeled by a professional artist who is capable of being able to communicate the meaning of his artwork, but then they also have to do their own social skills, public speaking and presentation skills, the self-confidence that comes with it.
Goncalves said he believes the students’ behavior in participating in the exhibition helped to evoke a deeper sense of ownership both in the project and in its success that changed their view of themselves.
There was a good feeling that I was looking at all those percentages and statistics tables, but there was also a good and healthy level of Im within this adoptive care system, but there is something different between those statistics and me. Hopefully, a level of responsibility that those statistics do not happen to more children and also I am not one of them (those statistics).
Williams said the provision of art classes for young people at Holston Home and their involvement in the Goncalves project was a start for a larger art initiative.
This was an initiative we were looking at, called The River Academy of Arts, Williams explained. Our school on campus is called River Academy. It is a licensed, private school during the day, but we would like to start an art school in the evening with different arts and this was our first visit to it, having a professional artist in our yard.
Our biggest, boldest goal would be for young people in our community in Greeneville and Greene County to be able to participate here on campus.
He added, “Our hope is that we do not have to pay anything for the families.” If we can get it signed by our fundraising efforts, that would be my hope.
That initiative, as well as other programs run by Holston, including one that follows young people who do not have a care home as they age out of the system, to maintain positive relationships with adult caregivers who will encourage and guide them, can act only if the public supports the programs.
We want there to be a call for people who have considered being adoptive parents … for those who would be open to it. Take that next step. Make that call, Williams said. For those who can not nurture, mentoring is another way to get involved and make a difference. And then the third thing is to be a financial partner.
Goncalves is also working on projects for the Miami gallery he sponsors including a Boticcelli-inspired painting called The Birth of Venus that incorporates the same light and shadow technique but in a marble mosaic.
Others include iconic images from pop art like Stars Wars and Pac-Man.
I make a silhouette. There is a lamp in the middle and then I create a collage of something that looks like a specific object and when the light turns on, the same object in the middle creates a silhouette of something else.
What I will create now is that of Darth Vader and the Death Star, Goncalves said, explaining that the Death Star is made of wood and when the lamp is lit, the silhouette of Darth Vaders appears.
For Goncalves, Aging Out / 18 was just one of the ways he hopes to use his art. He feels a call to use his art for activism and to help others.
I have three main passion projects. This was the first, he said. My goal with this now is to show it in as many places as possible and connect people to the cause, recruit people into the care system, and even work here to work with children (at Holston United Methodist Home for Children).
Another project I have is a human trafficking project. Almost is almost more interesting, the way it is made, because there is more participation of the general public. They participate and learn about the different stages of human trafficking.
Goncalves hopes the project will educate the public about human trafficking and what makes people, including children aged 12 or 13, vulnerable to it.
The third project will take objects rescued from natural disaster sites and turn them into art
I want to go to places, collect wood from houses that have been destroyed by hurricanes, and create works of art to return to families who have no insurance, he said. Those pieces can be sold for a good amount of money that will go directly to families.
Goncalves is not content for his art to simply imitate life. He creates with the intention of improving the lives of others.
