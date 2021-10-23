Cuba: Rejection of request to protest is another example of intolerance of freedom of expression





In light of Cuban governments ‘negative responses to civil society demands to hold a Citizens’ March for Change, scheduled for November 15, to call for the release of activists detained for exercising their rights, including after historic protests of July 11, also to respect human rights and to resolve differences through dialogue, Erika Guevara-Rosas, USA Director at Amnesty International, said: Groups of people from different provinces across the country have made demands in recent weeks to various local governments seeking authorization to conduct peaceful marches, organized in a clearly defined manner in a legitimate exercise of their right to freedom of expression. expression. Instead of guaranteeing these rights, the government of President Miguel Daz-Canels has announced these civil society marches iLLEGAL AND unconstitutional, once again violating the right to peaceful protest in Cuba. The international community must not forget the hundreds of people detained during the historic protests of 11 July 2021 simply for the peaceful exercise of their rights, as well as the six prisoners of conscience appointed by Amnesty International shortly thereafter. Erika Guevara-Rosas, USA Director at Amnesty International Amnesty International has received reports that activists have been arbitrarily detained and that people who have responded to calls from Archipelago groups to demonstrate have been harassed, intimidated and placed under surveillance by members of the security forces. This response from the authorities is in line with the policy of repression, implemented for decades in Cuba, which criminalizes peaceful protest and imprisons and mistreats Cubans from all walks of life just to express their opinions. We will monitor the actions of the authorities, to denounce any act of repression against the protesters. The international community must not forget the hundreds of people detained during the historic protests on 11 July 2021 simply for the peaceful exercise of their rights, as well as the six people named as prisoners of conscience by Amnesty International immediately afterwards, as a symbolic gesture to hundreds more people are likely to deserve this designation, who should be released immediately and unconditionally. For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Duncan Tucker: [email protected] Read more:

