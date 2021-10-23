Blocked Chinese international students create lucrative but temporary business opportunity

It is said that in life when one door closes, another opens.

After the pandemic shut down international travel, the door of opportunity that opened for travel agent Frank Wang led to an apartment abandoned by a group of Chinese students stranded overseas.

“A friend asked me to pack his things and send them to China, and then more friends asked me to do the same for them as a favor,” Mr Wang told ABC.

“I thought it might be a business opportunity.”

Mr. Wang started contacting potential customers on WeChat and other Chinese-language social media platforms and was soon flooded with jobs.

He mainly helps international students who left Australia early in the pandemic thinking they would be back very soon.

He collects clothes, shoes and other property and sends them to China, and also arranges for the property to be cleaned.

Frank Wang carefully packs his client’s parts before shipping them to China. ( supply )

“Once, I went to an apartment which had been left unattended for more than a year,” Wang said.

“I had to ventilate the rooms first because they smelled bad.

“When I opened the fridge, all the food inside was gone. It was full of flies and birds. The electricity was cut off.

“The students thought they might be back soon.”

Australia first banned travel from mainland China in February last year and some Chinese students studying here have remained there ever since.

Some are still studying remotely, while others have graduated without returning.

Mr. Wang started his new business in early 2020 when the first wave of coronavirus hit Australia.

“Now, I have completed more than a thousand orders,” he said.

He said the type of items he returned varied greatly.

“I saw that one person had three or four boxes of Gucci and Chanel bags. Others even sent their cooking pans to China,” he said.

“Some items are valuable, and others are more sentimental.”

Disposers are sending countless boxes containing everything from precious memories to cooking utensils back to China. ( supply )

Mr. Wang said he felt good when he helped desperate Chinese students who were under financial and financial pressure.

“They feel powerless,” he said.

“If they keep their things in rented places, it will be very costly. They have to keep paying the rent.

“Their friends are also international students who may not have much experience and do not know much about Australia. That is why they need our service.”

Dorothy Zhou enjoyed her studies in Sydney and I hope to return one day. ( supply )

“I had to sell it”

Dorothy Zhou used a similar service to get her things from Sydney to her hometown Wuhan.

“I used video chat online to communicate with my classmate, and he showed me how the workers were being packaged,” Ms. Zhou told ABC.

Ms. Zhou, who was studying media at the University of Sydney, bought a round-trip ticket in January 2020 and headed home for the holidays, but never had to use the return trip.

Her biggest regret was that her precious guzheng, a Chinese noise two feet tall, was considered too large to be transported.

“They could not send it to me, so I had to sell it,” she said.

What happens when the pandemic subsides?

Emma Li, a former international student, has started a similar lifting business using online video chat to allow clients to instruct movers directly.

Li said 95 percent of her long-distance business clients were Chinese students.

However, she may have joined the party just as she was finishing.

Some graduates have received their degrees, but they have lost their Australian study experience. ( Supplied: AustCham Shanghai )

International students are expected to start returning to Australia by the end of the year.

The federal government is lifting the ban on international travel to states with an 80 percent vaccination rate, and NSW has announced a pilot program that will welcome 500 students in the state on two chartered flights.

The state also recently lifted quarantine requirements and limits for overseas arrivals who have been fully vaccinated with a known COVID-19 vaccine.

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has recognized the Sinovac vaccine, which is widely administered in China but has not been approved for use in Australia.

International students will be admitted back to NSW before Christmas. ( Reuters: Patrick T. Fallon )

Ms. Li said she felt the customer base was shrinking and with the opening of the borders she would have to look for other business opportunities.

“Most of the overseas students who want to leave have already left,” she said.

Mr Wangsaid said he too understood he would have to change his business once international travel resumed.

“Overseas shipping is a temporary business, our company needs transformation,” he said.

“We will serve newcomers and help them settle in Australia by offering airport pick-up services, helping them open bank accounts or selling them second-hand furniture. left behind by previous students. “