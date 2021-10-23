Israel accuses 6 Palestinian rights groups of terrorism





JERUSALEM Israel appointed six top Palestinian rights watchdogs as terrorist organizations, a move critics said would limit Palestinian civil society’s ability to review and challenge Israeli government activity in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Benny Gantz, Israel’s defense minister, ruled that the six groups were a front for a small left-wing militant group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which does not recognize the state of Israel. The group became famous in the 1960s and 1970s for hijacking several passenger planes, and later claimed responsibility for suicide attacks during a Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s. The six named groups were: Al Haq; Addameer; Protection for International Children-Palestine; Although; Union of Agricultural Labor Committees; AND Palestinian Women’s Union Committeeswith The six have been involved in various ways in highlighting rights abuses by Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, as well as in promoting the rights of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, women, farm workers and children.

Some of the groups were prominent in a campaign to prosecute Israeli leaders for war crimes at the International Criminal Court. They have often worked in partnership with key global rights groups, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch; were frequently quoted in the international media, including The New York Times; and have received funding from foreign countries and institutions, including the European Union. The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the groups used the activism of rights as a cover, but in practice belong to and constitute a wing of the Popular Front, whose main activity is the liberation of Palestine and the destruction of Israel.

The statement said the groups donated their foreign funds to the Popular Front and used it to promote terrorism. The Popular Front is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and other countries, as well as by the European Union.

An Israeli anti-terrorism law prescribes prison sentences for members of groups designated as terrorist organizations, as well as for people who express support for these groups. Israel has often targeted human rights activists in the past: banning them from traveling, raiding their offices, or deporting them. But international rights groups said Friday’s designations were a watershed. In one joint statement, Amnesty and HRW said: This decision is an alarming escalation that threatens to shut down the work of the most prominent civil society organizations in Palestine. The statement added: “They represent the best of global civil society. We stand with them in opposing this scandalous decision. A U.S. State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said in a statement that the United States had not been notified in advance of the designations and would ask Israel to clarify its reasoning. Mr Price said: The US believes that respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and a strong civil society are very important for responsible and accountable governance. He added: We would refer you to the Government of Israel for an explanation of their reasoning for making these determinations.

The objective of the highest definition profile was Al Haq, sometimes described as the main Palestinian rights group. Its director, Shawan Jabarin, has often been accused by Israelis of being a member of the Popular Front, and he was jailed during the 1980s for his links to the group. Mr Jabarin denied the allegations in a telephone interview. This is a completely false claim, said Mr. Jabarin. I am not a member and I was not. He added that his group was targeted because of its efforts to hold the Israeli government accountable, for example to the International Criminal Court. This is a very political decision, he said. This is due to the nature of the work we are doing internationally.

A spokesman for the International Palestine Child Protection said the group denied the allegations and said its critics in Britain had been forced to drop similar claims following a defamation case in 2020. Some of the groups did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The six groups have two months to appeal the decision. The Israeli military declined to comment on whether a similar decree was issued in the occupied territories, where all groups are based.

Israeli rights activists criticized the designations, with some saying it undermined the new Israeli governments declared to reduce conflict with the Palestinians. BTselem, an Israeli rights group, said in a statement: The current Israeli government is not a change, but rather a continuation of the violent apartheid regime. The Israeli government denies running an apartheid system in the West Bank and says it is taking steps to improve the lives of Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza. In recent days, it has issued identity documents to thousands of West Bank Palestinians who have lived without proper documentation for years, and has issued an additional 3,000 work permits for Palestinians in Gaza.

