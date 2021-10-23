Canada removes travel advice for COVID-19; Ontario will complete the mask, vaccine rules by March





Healthcare workers prepare to test passengers before arriving at Toronto Pearson Airport after mandatory coronavirus disease testing (COVID-19) went into effect for international arrivals in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada February 15, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Osorio

OTTAWA, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Canada has dropped official advice urging its citizens to avoid non-essential foreign travel, given its successful campaign to vaccinate people against COVID-19, said on Friday the country’s top medical officer. Hours later, Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, issued a timeline to remove all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, with the goal of removing all evidence of vaccination and camouflage requirements by March 2022. Canada’s travel warning was issued in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Ottawa dropped the advice to avoid unnecessary travel late Thursday, however it is still telling people to avoid cruise trips abroad. “The beginnings of moving away from the broader approach, really acknowledge that vaccines are very effective in preventing serious outcomes,” chief medical officer Theresa Tam told a news conference. According to official data, just under 82% of eligible Canadians were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 8th. Tam said the latest survey data showed “a steady decline in disease activity nationwide and in most jurisdictions”. “Now is not the time to go anywhere freely,” she added, citing high cases of coronavirus in some nations. Ontario set a six-month deadline to remove all COVID-19 restrictions, starting with the removal of capacity limits in the “vast majority” of public facilities on October 25 and ending with the completion of all mask and evidence requirements. of vaccination until March Me The timeline will depend on “the lack of disturbing (pandemic) trends,” a statement said. “This plan is built for the long term,” said Prime Minister Doug Ford. “It will guide us safely during the winter and out of this pandemic, avoiding blockages and ensuring that we do not lose the hard-fought gains we have made.” Ontario spent most of the past 18 months in a form of blockage due to high levels of infection and hospital bed occupancy of COVID-19 patients. Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Edited by Paul Simao and Bill Berkrot Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

