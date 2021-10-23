Amit Shah will inaugurate the international flight Srinagar-Sharjah today Latest India News





International flight operations are starting in Srinagar today, a month after a statement by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Amit Shah will be in Jammu and Kashmir for three days, starting today.

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, who is arriving in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, will inaugurate the first direct international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates. This is the Shah’s first visit to the territory of the union since the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019 International flights will start in Srinagar from today, following a meeting between senior officials involved in the union territory administration. This comes almost a month after Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said efforts are being made to start international services in Srinagar, adding that this would give a boost to the development of the union territory. He also said on September 25 that the terminal at Srinagar Airport will be expanded from 25,000 square meters to 63,000 square meters. There will be an investment of $ 1,500 at Srinagar Airport while 600 million will be spent on Jammu Airport. Meanwhile, at a meeting Monday, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole discussed the necessary arrangements needed to deploy and manage passengers at Srinagar Airport in view of the Covid pandemic. Immigration arrangements and customs were also discussed, a government spokesman said. Paul instructed officers to accurately execute arrangements, including passenger management and regulation, separation of domestic and international passengers, to perform Rapid PCR at the airport for international passengers, in addition to the mandatory RT-PCR test for Covid 48 hours ago. The meeting also discussed the issue of brick kilns within an eight-kilometer radius of Srinagar International Airport and the alternative access route among other issues, the spokesman added. Close the Story

