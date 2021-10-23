‘Doing nothing is not an option’ – CBS Denver





DENVER (CBS) – Long security lines and lack of parking are still bothering Denver International Airport. Now, the new boss says it’s time to fix things. CEO Phil Washington is not blind to the fact that it takes a long time to catch a flight from the DIA. He says it is the third busiest airport in the world and the airport with the fastest recovery. He does not expect to slow down. He says, “I’m not sure where all these people come from.” The airport was created to serve 50 million people, but is projected to serve 72.8 million passengers in 2022. Plus, there is a shortage of staff, so it is no wonder there have been long queues and parking shortages until late. Washington says it is a problem he intends to fix. “I’m at the terminal every day and I see long queues,” says Washington. “We intend to do this better.” He says one solution is to build more safety lanes – the goal is to open four more lanes by early 2022 and eventually increase to 42 safety lanes by 28. “There is an attractive element here of trying to build the infrastructure to accommodate growth,” says Washington. “Doing nothing is not an option.” As for the lack of parking drivers, they are looking to hire non-CDL drivers to drive smaller vehicles at the moment, then train them to use larger boats. In addition, they want to work with schools to introduce young people to the airline industry. Washington also says that in the short term a big advantage is keeping what they have at the level. Wonderful it is great to have new projects, but less sexy things like caring for and providing elevators, escalators, moving sidewalks is the most important thing. ” This means that construction will continue at the airport to improve the passenger experience, but there will be some relief. They are removing the walls from phase 1 of The Great Hall project October 27 and the area will be open to the public in early November. Meanwhile, Washington recommends that people show up 2 hours before their flight, especially when the upcoming holidays are growing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/10/22/phil-washington-ceo-denver-international-airport-long-lines-parking-shortages/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos