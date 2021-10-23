Husker ecologists create international network focused on ag, climate resilience

LINCOLN, Neb. Two University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers are playing a leading role in creating a network that brings together several of North America, the most advanced interdisciplinary collaborations, focused on agricultural and climatic sustainability, and food and water security.

Ecologists Husker Craig Allen and Tala Awada lead a team that recently received a four-year, $ 400,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to establish the Integrated Agricultural Resistance Research Network, which is the first collaboration of its kind in the field. . By sharing data, resources, and expertise, related researchers will generate new research paradigms that address the diversity and complexity of agriculture and farming in North America on a larger scale than was previously possible.

With the kind of repetition and long-term focus these networks have, we expect to discover dynamics we might not otherwise have had, said Allen, professor of natural resources and director of the Nebraska Center for Agricultural Landscape Resistance, or CRAWL. Most ecological research is done on a spatial scale of one square meter and a time scale of two to three years. We want to do research on a much larger scale now that we were in an era of big data and long-term data series.

The network brings together the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Agricultural Research Service funded by the Long Term Afroecosystem Research Network, or LTAR; Canada-based ResNet and Canada Orphan Laboratories Initiative in Canada; and the International Alliance, focused on theory, Resistance. With $ 150,000 in additional funding from the University of Nebraska Collaboration Initiative program, Allen and Awada are expanding the network to include partners in Mexico, ensuring the network extends to North America.

Although the specific focus of each participating network varies, they share the vision that collaboration is essential to pursuing global food security, Allen said. Working in isolation, no single network can effectively study the resilience of modern agricultural practices in the face of external forces such as climate change, land use change, and changing social behavior. Together, they may be able to identify turning points at which agricultural systems are vulnerable to unwanted, destabilizing regime that alters the transformation of a pasture into forest, for example.

Often, there is a compromise between efficiency and resilience, said Allen, who will serve as network coordinator. We were interested in what that compromise is and how much those compromises cost.

Allen and Awada’s leadership in the new network underscores Nebraska’s commitment to research focused on climate resilience and sustainable food and water security, which are two of the universities’ seven thematic areas of the Great Challenge. He also highlights the universities’ global leadership in the area of ​​agricultural resilience: In addition to the CRAWL center, which aims to help decision makers use resilience theory to increase agricultural production, Nebraska is home to a NSF-funded resilience-funded graduate training program and a USDA-funded research project focused on increasing pasture production, among others.

Tala Awada, interim director for the School of Natural Resources. Photo by Greg Nathan, University Communications Photographer.



Awada, associate dean and director of the Nebraska Agricultural Research Division and professor of plant ecophysiology at the School of Natural Resources, took the lead in helping the network achieve its initial goal of establishing a Resistance Working Group within the LTAR network. , for which she serves as a co-leader site for Nebraska. The working group will facilitate communication between the four member networks.

Our diverse landowners and managers are interested in multiple outcomes on their land, and the networks involved will look beyond efficiency and profitability to include metrics and indicators of scale stability and resilience, Awada said.

The network scientists will develop a research agenda focused on three trajectories. They will study heterogeneity and scale by exploring which attributes of agricultural systems increase resilience; identify thresholds that may precede regime changes; and determine the early warning signs of such shifts. Their work in these areas is expected to lead to large-scale interdisciplinary proposals, which will introduce networks with a wide range of expertise and access to data from organizations such as the USDA Climate Centers, the NSF National Ecological Observatory Network and Ameriflux.

To get off the agenda, network scientists will conduct a comprehensive review of the literature to identify critical search gaps, and launch a public website that aims to engage the public and offline researchers. They plan to engage students and stakeholders, including tribal and underrepresented groups, throughout the process.

Researchers will collaborate through annual conferences, webinars, workshops and monthly meetings. Allen said the main goal is to build a sustainable network infrastructure and strong interdisciplinary collaborations that will survive the four years of the NSF grant.

We hope that this network is just the beginning of multi-state, multi-institutional cooperation, he said.