NC health officials to promote vaccinations against COVID-19 at international football match in Charlotte





CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – North Carolina health officials are using an international football game in Charlotte to contact Hispanic and LatinX communities about COVID-19 vaccinations. Mexico and Ecuador will take to the field on October 27 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. In an effort to promote vaccination against COVID-19 among the Hispanic and Latin communities ,, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is collaborating with numerous organizations to inform football fans about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination. As part of this engagement effort, information about COVID-19 vaccines will be shared throughout the game day. This includes: Fans will meet former World Cup defender in Mexico and team captain Claudio Suarez. Known as El Emperador, Suarez is one of the world leaders in international appearances representing MNT on 178 occasions, including the 1994, 1998 and 2006 World Cups;

A pre-match match at the back door hosted by the North Carolina chapter at Pancho Villas Army, the largest support group for the Mexico National Team;

A portable unit, in place of the COVID-19 vaccine at the AT&T Ftbol Fiesta;

Information tables represented by Together healthier and other local Hispanic / Latin community-based organizations;

Gifts for fans; AND

In-game educational options such as vaccine videos and digital graphics integrated into the fans day experience. We have made great strides in getting vaccines in Hispanic and Latin communities across North Carolina, but we still have more work to do to ensure that everyone is protected from the serious diseases and complications that can result from COVID-19 infection, said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. As a big football fan, I am particularly excited about this partnership where we can work together to share accurate information about vaccines and keep people healthy. The mobile vaccine unit will be set up in tents inside the AT&T Ftbol Fiesta in Romare Bearden Park and vaccines will be available from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech (COMINARTY) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all be available as well as boost shots for North Carolina acceptablewith Bilingual professionals and medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions fans and community members may have about vaccines. In North Carolina, vaccination rates among Hispanic / Latino populations have increased significantly over the course of vaccine distribution. Currently, the Hispanic / Latino population eligible for vaccination has higher vaccination rates compared to non-Hispanic residents for all age groups except 75+. While vaccination rates among this population are moving in the right direction, NCDHSS acknowledges that some people may need additional information to make the decision to get vaccinated. The department will continue to promote vaccinations to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, and to help all individuals return safely to the people and places they love, especially as the holiday season approaches. The friendly football match between the national teams of Mexico and Ecuador starts at 8:30 pm on October 27 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The tailgate party will take place from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm in parking lot 3 located at the intersection of W Morehead and S Mint streets. Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

