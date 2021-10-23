



with AirAsia India approaching with the acquisition of international flight rights, conglomerate Tata Sons, in the near future, will have four airlines licensed for overseas operations. Currently, only Vistara operates on international routes. The development takes on significance as Tala Sons subsidiary Talace is expected to acquire Air India and Air India Express soon after the conclusion of the share purchase agreement (SPA) with the Center. Both Air India and Air India Express operate international flights. Recently, AirAsia India, in which Tatas owns a majority stake, obtained security clearances to operate international flights, industry insiders said. However, many procedures with the country’s Ministry of Civil Aviation and regulator still remain to be completed before the airline begins international operations. These procedures include obtaining planning permits, slots and training. According to industry insiders, these steps can take up to 2-6 months to complete. However, they noted that even after obtaining all permits, the airline may not fly abroad in the near future, due to the ongoing pandemic. The Bengaluru-based airline is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Investment Ltd. Starting operations on June 12, 2014, it flies over 240 direct and connecting routes across India with a fleet of 28 aircraft. With the acquisition of Air India, the Center is expected to enter a SPA with Talace by the end of December. The Tata Sons subsidiary had emerged as the top bidder for the national carrier under the divestiture process. He cited a company value of Rs 18,000 per 100 per cent of the Center’s shares in Air India along with that of Air India Express and AISATS. Of Rs 18,000, Talace will bear the total debt of Air India worth Rs 15,300, while the rest will be paid to the Center as a cash component. Overall, the Tala Sons subsidiary, Talace, among other assets such as human resources, will receive more than 140 aircraft as well as 8 logos. As for the fleet, the Tatas will receive 117 wide-body and narrow-body Air India and 24 Air India Express aircraft. A significant number of these aircraft are owned by Air India. It will also operate these aircraft on over 4,000 domestic routes and 1,800 international routes. Furthermore, there will be access to Air India’s frequent flight schedule which has more than three million members. (Rohit Vaid can be contacted at [email protected]) –IANST rv / sn / vd (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reprocessed by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a syndicated source.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/airasia-india-expected-to-soon-get-international-flying-permit-121102200991_1.html

