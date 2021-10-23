Climate Action Make It All Business The ICC organized by 1 13 November 2021 will bring together more than 10,000 public and private sector participants from over 120 countries to harmonize their climate ambitions and actions for the next decade.

To attend for free, the Make the Climate for All Business Forum is being held virtually given the travel constraints faced by many prospective COP participants. The forum will feature more than 60 plenary sessions organized by partners led by key businesses, industry associations and non-governmental organizations of all sizes. They include EY, IInternational Energy Agency, PwC, UNICEF, UPS, Panama Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade Center, Inter-IKEA Group AND Institute of World Resourceswith

The bi-weekly forum which operates in parallel with COP26 and contains speakers such as Kadri Simson, EU Commissioner for Energy; Stephen De Boer, Canadian Ambassador to the World Trade Organization; Peter Ingram, CEO and president of Hawaiian Airlines Pr Larshans, Corporate Responsibility for Sustainability & Public Affairs Officer, Ragn-Sells; Lisa Schroeter, Global Director of Trade and Investment Policy, Dow; Kristi Davidson, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Associate General Counsel, Movado Group; Robert Jan Jeekel, Head of Institutional Affairs of the European Union, Arcelor Mittal Europe; AND Berit Hinnemann, Director, Head of Decarbonisation Business Development, AP Moller-Maersk.

Participants include business leaders from small, medium and multinational enterprises representing different sectors and jurisdictions; United Nations (UN) leading policymakers

the negotiation process, as well as local government representatives and heads of UN agencies will be involved in peer discussions. The forum will also help catalyze coherent dialogue on critical climate, energy and environmental issues and the necessary regulatory frameworks and incentives needed to enable the rapid decarbonisation of the global economy, in particular to reduce barriers to action for enterprises. small and medium.

Sage CEO Steve Hare said:For global climate commitments to be met, we need to simplify the journey to net zero for small and medium-sized businesses, which represent over 99% of all businesses in many countries. Gathering practically on the verge of COP26 is a great way to ensure that SMBs stay in mind as we collectively seek to accelerate climate action.

The forum was created to attract an audience that transcends national and sectoral barriers, with engaging content that guides the full range of climate action from launching roadmaps to guide the decarbonisation of high-emission sectors to in-depth discussions on environmental marketing, policy of green trade, net-zero arbitration and climate financing. In particular, it will bring new voices to the international stage to shed light on the innovative measures being taken by businesses and forward-looking international organizations that have the potential to be successfully replicated in other regions.

What is exciting at the Make Climate Action for All Business Forum is that it is democratizing the COP26 experience in the COVID-19 era, ensuring that technical experts who have the knowledge needed to drive real change are able to share directly with businesses and policymakers who can benefit from them, said Jennifer Wong, Head of Sustainability at Convoy.

To bridge the gap between COP26 and the Make Climes Action Everyones Business Forum, the ICC as the institutional representative of over 45 million businesses worldwide and the focal point for business and industry engagement in UNFCCC processes will enable online access to its announcements behind closed doors for private sector actors on the status of intergovernmental climate negotiations for the first time. BINGO information, as known to insiders, is the best way for industry leaders to gather and reflect collectively on government commitments to establish meaningful and enforceable climate strategies.

Sandra Hanni, ICCs Climate Lead said: Many stakeholders in the business community are hoping for a high COP26 outcome. This will be largely determined by whether or not governments agree on a common regulation for Article 6 of the Paris Agreement which is necessary to guide the implementation of cross-border greenhouse gas emissions markets, including carbon markets. Our network will be watching closely both in person and virtually to see how this happens in Glasgow next month.

In addition to conference programming, the ICC Make Climate Action Everyones Business Forum was created to mimic a personal experience and facilitate networking beyond COP26 by utilizing a platform that enables virtual networking, pre-arranged meetings, and substantive closed-door discussions. Participants will be able to enter the event 24 hours a day from 1 13 November, ensuring that participants in any time zone can take advantage of the space.

Click here to view the full conference program and request a ticket for the ICC Make Climate Action Everyones Business Forum. Further events and questions to the media can be addressed to ICC Foreign Affairs Adviser Sabrina Klayman.