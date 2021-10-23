International
Here’s how to download Canada’s international travel vaccine passport
Are you fully vaccinated and eager to start the journey? Starting November 30, you will not be able to fly without a government-issued vaccine passport with a QR code.
As of October 22, the new vaccination certificate can be downloaded to smartphones or printed in hard copy in five provinces, including Ontario and three territories. For the rest of the provinces, the document will be available until November 30th.
Along with the QR code, which will include your COVID-19 vaccination history, the document will also have the official logo of the province or territory and the official logo of the Government of Canada.
Prior to November 30, Canadians who do not yet have access to the QR-coded vaccination certificate can use the vaccination certificate when traveling, however it is advisable to bring a printout because the digital copy may not be legible outside of Canada.
The vaccine passport does not guarantee your entry into another country, according to the Government of Canada. Before you travel, check the entry requirements for the country you are traveling to and any other places you will pass along the way to your final destination.
This is what the vaccine passport looks like:
Here is a breakdown of the vaccine passport distribution in each province and territory:
Ontario
The vaccine passport, also known as the Canadian COVID-19 vaccination certificate and the “extended vaccine certificate,” is available in Ontario. You can download it herewith
Alberta
The vaccine passport is not yet available in Alberta. It will be available for download until November 30th. Albertas can contact their province to get the provincial vaccination test or Alberta vaccine registrationwith
British Columbia
The vaccine passport is not yet available in British Columbia. It will be available for download until November 30th. People living in BC can contact their province to get the provincial vaccination test or Vaccine card BCwith
Manitoba
The vaccine passport is not yet available in Manitoba. It will be available for download until November 30th. Manitobans can contact their province to get the provincial vaccination test or Manitoba Immunization Cardwith
New Brunswick
The vaccine passport is not yet available in New Brunswick. It will be available for download until November 30th. People living in New Brunswick can contact their county to get the provincial vaccination test or “COVID-19 immunization record.. ”
Newfoundland and Labrador
The vaccine passport is available for download in Newfoundland and Labrador. Can be downloaded herewith
Northwest Territories
The vaccine passport is available for download in the Northwest Territories. Can be downloaded herewith
New Scotland
The vaccine passport is available for download in Nova Scotia. Can be downloaded herewith
Nunavut
The vaccine passport is available for download in Nunavut. Can be downloaded herewith
Prince Edward Island
The vaccine passport is not yet available on Prince Edward Island. It will be available for download until November 30th. People living in PEI can contact their province to get the provincial vaccination test or COVID-19 immunization registerwith
Quebec
The vaccine passport is available for download in Quebec. Can be downloaded herewith
Saskatchewan
The vaccine passport is available for download in Saskatchewan. Can be downloaded herewith
Yuko
The vaccine passport is available for download in the Yukon. Can be downloaded herewith
Be part of the Conversation
Conversations are the opinions of our readers and are subject to them Code of Conduct. Ylli does not approve of these opinions.
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2021/10/22/heres-how-to-download-canadas-international-travel-vaccine-passport.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]