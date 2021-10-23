Here’s how to download Canada’s international travel vaccine passport

Are you fully vaccinated and eager to start the journey? Starting November 30, you will not be able to fly without a government-issued vaccine passport with a QR code.

As of October 22, the new vaccination certificate can be downloaded to smartphones or printed in hard copy in five provinces, including Ontario and three territories. For the rest of the provinces, the document will be available until November 30th.

Along with the QR code, which will include your COVID-19 vaccination history, the document will also have the official logo of the province or territory and the official logo of the Government of Canada.

Prior to November 30, Canadians who do not yet have access to the QR-coded vaccination certificate can use the vaccination certificate when traveling, however it is advisable to bring a printout because the digital copy may not be legible outside of Canada.

The vaccine passport does not guarantee your entry into another country, according to the Government of Canada. Before you travel, check the entry requirements for the country you are traveling to and any other places you will pass along the way to your final destination.

This is what the vaccine passport looks like:

Here is a breakdown of the vaccine passport distribution in each province and territory:

Ontario

The vaccine passport, also known as the Canadian COVID-19 vaccination certificate and the “extended vaccine certificate,” is available in Ontario. You can download it herewith

Alberta

The vaccine passport is not yet available in Alberta. It will be available for download until November 30th. Albertas can contact their province to get the provincial vaccination test or Alberta vaccine registrationwith

British Columbia

The vaccine passport is not yet available in British Columbia. It will be available for download until November 30th. People living in BC can contact their province to get the provincial vaccination test or Vaccine card BCwith

Manitoba

The vaccine passport is not yet available in Manitoba. It will be available for download until November 30th. Manitobans can contact their province to get the provincial vaccination test or Manitoba Immunization Cardwith

New Brunswick

The vaccine passport is not yet available in New Brunswick. It will be available for download until November 30th. People living in New Brunswick can contact their county to get the provincial vaccination test or “COVID-19 immunization record.. ”

Newfoundland and Labrador

The vaccine passport is available for download in Newfoundland and Labrador. Can be downloaded herewith

Northwest Territories

The vaccine passport is available for download in the Northwest Territories. Can be downloaded herewith

New Scotland

The vaccine passport is available for download in Nova Scotia. Can be downloaded herewith

Nunavut

The vaccine passport is available for download in Nunavut. Can be downloaded herewith

Prince Edward Island

The vaccine passport is not yet available on Prince Edward Island. It will be available for download until November 30th. People living in PEI can contact their province to get the provincial vaccination test or COVID-19 immunization registerwith

Quebec

The vaccine passport is available for download in Quebec. Can be downloaded herewith

Saskatchewan

The vaccine passport is available for download in Saskatchewan. Can be downloaded herewith

Yuko

The vaccine passport is available for download in the Yukon. Can be downloaded herewith