Rogersville Woman’s Work Goes to International Literary Publications | Education





ROGERSVILLE A Hawkins County native has written a letter about the Sounds of Silence by Paul Simon that is making noise in the literary world. An international literary journal will soon publish the work of Anna Adams, a graduate of Walters State Community College and now a student at a four-year private school, Lipscomb University in South Nashville. Adams writing will appear in Bene Note. The literary magazine is published annually by Phi Theta Kappa, the international honorary society for community college students. I’m interested in some kind of writing path. And I would like to learn English overseas, said Adams, who was taught at home, said in a telephone interview Friday afternoon. Adams, an English specialist from Rogersville, is one of 28 writers whose work was selected from 440 articles to be published. Adams presented her essay, A Cacophony of Consumerism, while she was a sophomore at Walters State. Adams completed her associate degree in May on the Tennessee Transfer Pathway and is now a newcomer to Lipscomb. She plans to graduate in English with a minor in Spanish or perhaps a dual degree in English and Spanish. I was taking a sociology class, Adams said. So she took the lyrics to one of her favorite songs and looked at it from a sociological perspective. A cacophony is literally a bunch of noise, and she used that term as a contrast to Simons song, a parallel to people’s inability to communicate alongside the rampant consumerism that leads to a downward spiral of society. Adams said he liked to write another version of the article from a more personal than philosophical point of view. Adams was named the Outstanding Presidential Student of 2021, the highest award given to a Walters State student. The same article and another work were previously published in The Tennessee Mosaic, a nationwide magazine compiled by PTK. The winter issue of “Bene Note”, which will feature Adams’ work, can be viewed online later this year at www.ptk.orgwith Her parents are Wendy and Brent Adams, and her brothers Joshua and John Adams. Her hobbies include kung fu and playing the violin and guitar. Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

