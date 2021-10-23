Cop26 climate deal to be tougher than Paris deal, Sharma admits | Cop26

Reaching a global climate agreement in Glasgow in the next three weeks will be more difficult than signing the 2015 Paris agreement, said the UK-designated president for the Cop26 talks.

Alok Sharma, the cabinet minister responsible for the talks held in the UK, just over a week away, said the task would be to urge nearly 200 countries to implement severe cuts to their greenhouse gas emissions. in line with keeping global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees C of pre-industrial levels a target declining rapidly as global carbon production continues to rise.

What they were trying to do here in Glasgow is really hard, he said. It was brilliant what they did in Paris, it was a framework agreement, [but] many detailed rules were left for the future.

Like, we have reached the bottom of the exam sheet and the most difficult questions are left and you are running out of time, the exams end in half an hour and you go, how are we going to answer that?

Preparations for Cop26, which opens on Sunday 31 October after being postponed for a year, have been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 120 world leaders and at least 25,000 delegates and are expected to attend, vaccinations, testing and quarantine arrangements for which will be a major logistical challenge.

This is definitely more difficult than Paris on many levels, said Sharma, who took charge of the summit in February 2020, weeks before the first blockade. [But] what we are going for is that there is an understanding that we need to deal with this [climate crisis]with

In August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, composed of the world’s leading climate scientists, issued its harshest warning to date of irreversible climate catastrophes. The IPCC report, although very alarming, was quite helpful in helping to focus minds, Sharma said. The question is whether or not the countries in Glasgow are ready to go ahead and commit to consensus on keeping 1.5C alive where the challenge will be.

Under the Paris agreement, 197 nations agreed to limit global warming to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and to continue efforts to stay within 1.5C. But the commitments they came up with, called nationally defined contributions (NDCs), were inadequate and would lead to a catastrophic 3C increase, as new scientific advice has strengthened the case for the 1.5C lower limit.

The agreement contains a strong mechanism that requires governments to return to the negotiating table every five years with more ambitious plans, a timeline extended to this year by the postponement of Cop26 by Covid-19.

Prospects for the talks rose this week as the UK government produced its long-awaited zero-sum strategy, which aimed to generate $ 90 billion in investment and 440,000 green jobs this decade. While the strategy was criticized by some environmental activists for gaps and insufficient funding, the existence of an essential plan was vital to the credibility of the hosts in the talks.

Measuring all countries of national climate plans against the 1.5C target would be a key part of Cop26, Sharma said. This will be a great requirement. What he was potentially telling the countries was that if your NDC is not good enough, you will have to go back to the table. This is something we should try to fix in the coming years.

He warned that the world would harshly judge any country seen as undermining its chances of meeting the 1.5C target. What no one will want at the end of this process is to point the finger at them to say: You, country A, B, C or D, are the ones who finally made sure Glasgow was not seen as producing a credible result .

But Glasgow did not represent the last chance to reach the 1.5C goal, he added. Countries can still strengthen their commitments in the coming years. If there is a gap, and there may be a gap between [NDCs] and where you should be in terms of 1.5C, we need to find a way to address that gap.

Geopolitics has also changed significantly in the six years since the Paris talks, with relations between the US and China now at a low tide. The stars were probably lined up differently going to Paris, Sharma admits.

Sharma said he was still waiting for an NDC from China, the world’s largest issuer. They signed the communiqué in July that we negotiated in Naples, that the entire G20 would come out with expanded NDCs before the COP reminded them that they needed to achieve it.

There have been questions about China’s commitment to climate action, as the government signaled it could increase coal production in response to high energy prices.

Chinese experts downplayed these fears, pointing to increased energy production from renewable sources, but doubts remain as to whether China will stick to a relatively unambitious goal of triggering emissions by 2030, for which scientists have fear it will be too late to allow the world to stay at 1.5C.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are almost certain to miss the talks, though Joe Biden of the US will be there with the bells ringing. The UK and UN have downplayed the importance of absences, as countries will still set up high-level negotiating teams.

As police president, the UK should act as a mediator and arbitrator in negotiations rather than as a key player. But while remaining neutral, Sharma will insist that the voice of smaller countries be heard. I see myself as a champion of developing countries and climate vulnerable [countries]With Some of them will be underwater at 1.5C, he said.

All of these people are quite convinced that what needs to come out of Glasgow is for us to be able to say we have kept 1.5 alive.

In the long run, the direction of travel for the world is clear, he added. If someone says to me: Do you think we will ever get to the point where we have a zero-sum global economy ?, my answer is Yes, I am very sure we will. The question is, will it be fast enough to deal with the challenges we face now?