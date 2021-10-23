Alberta Investigation of Environmental Groups Fall Flat





When Alberta published her report on the foreign influence of environmental groups on Thursday, Jason Kenney, the prime minister, was clearly absent. During the 2019 elections, I saw Mr. Kenney yelling on the podiums in his full-size truck and telling crowds generally enthusiastic that anti-Alberta energy campaigns were largely the work of foreign influence and money.

Before the vote, Mr. Kenney told members of his United Conservative Party that environmentalists began targeting oil sand after a 2008 special interest rally held at the Rockefeller brothers’ office in Manhattan.

You can’t invent this, it sounds like a John le Carr novel or something, Kenney said at a party congress in 2018. The two-year investigation that produced the report released this week was part of Mr. Kenneys ‘strategy to protect the provinces’ oil and gas industry. It was unusual in that its members did not hold public hearings nor did they ask environmental groups questions about their funding, methods or supporters. The $ 3.5 million Canadian research budget, however, allowed members to hire an accounting firm which, among other things, reviewed the public records that charities in Canada and foundations in the United States must make to the relevant tax authorities.

But instead of giving Mr. Kenney the firepower he sought to reduce the influence of environmental groups, the findings of the investigation provided little support for Mr. Kenney’s argument. Kenneys.

Between 2003 and 2019, energy accounting firm Deloitte estimated that Canadian environmental charities raised $ 8.1 billion. But the firm found that during that period those groups received only $ 37.5 million to $ 58.9 million in foreign-funded funds to oppose Alberta resource development, or an average of C $ 3.7 million a year across the sector, the most slightly more than the cost of the investigation itself. Moreover, Steve Allan, an accountant who led the investigation, wrote in the 657-page report that he did not find that participating in an anti-Alberta energy campaign is in any way inappropriate or constitutes conduct that should in no way be challenged. Under Canadian law, it is not illegal for nonprofits to accept foreign money. Duane Bratt, a political scientist at Mount Royal University in Calgary, told me the report could only further hurt Mr. Kenney, whose treatment of the coronavirus pandemic has made him a lesser-known political leader in Canada. This was a situation where they already had the answer and then they formed an investigation to verify that answer, but they were unable to do so, said Professor Bratt. Sonya Savage, the energy minister, was left to publicly publish the report, which was submitted to the government in late July. Mr. Kenney, she explained, failed on Thursday because today there are many initiatives taking place in the province. However, Ms. Savage tried to ensure that the findings actually supported the prime ministers’ allegations.

The report, she said at a news conference, sheds a blinding light on the wider movement and large amount of foreign funding crossing the often unexplored Canadian border. And she blamed environmental campaigns that delayed or canceled pipelines for job losses in Albertas since the fall in oil prices in 2014, as well as the provincial budget crisis, and royalties and business failures. So is it illegal? No, she said. It was wrong? I think most Albertans will say it was wrong, and they want to know how it happened, who was involved. The report, however, offers little support for its analysis. While concluding that environmental campaigns had an effect on energy projects in Alberta, although it does not specify the amount of the report: There is no doubt that these campaigns took place in an environment of reduced investment in oil and gas projects, at least since 2014 when global oil prices fell by almost half and other economic factors were at play.

This is not the first blow to Mr. Kenneys’s plan to oust him. His legal challenge to the federal carbon tax failed. And even the question report criticized the war room, Mr. Kenney set up with a $ 30 million Canadian budget to challenge critics of the energy industry in media and online interviews. One of the objectives of the so-called room Mr. Kenneys of War, Canadian Energy Center, was the joint Franco-Belgian production of the Bigfoot Family cartoon, released in Canada by Netflix in February 2021. Brainwashing our children with anti-oil and gas propaganda is simply wrong and Netflix should know this! the site of the centers trumpeted, stirring Canadians send protests Fonts to the broadcasting service. Mr Allan wrote that he revealed through interviews that the Canadian Energy Center had been put under almost universal criticism, adding that it could happen that the entity’s reputation had been damaged beyond repair.

Speaking to me after the reports were published, Simon Dyer, deputy executive director of the Pembina Institute, a Calgary-based energy and environment research group, said he was not sure what effect Mr. Kenneys’s strategy had had, or would have have, in environmental groups and their ability to raise money. It has a kind of cooling effect, he said. And the Prime Minister is registered in terms of talking to the oil, gas and gas companies, and telling them not to work with us or not to finance us. But his main concern is the effect it had on Alberta’s reputation in the rest of Canada and the world. Alberta is completely out of the mainstream in the conversation on climate and energy, he said. They just can’t stop digging in a pit for these issues and its economic damage to Alberta at a time when we need to talk about decarbonisation and diversification. Trans Canada

Members of The Timess video group traveled to Muskowekwan First Nation in Saskatchewan, home to one of several intact residential school buildings, which I also visited this year. It was the first place where radar penetrating the ground was used to search for the remains of missing children. The video group was there to follow a group of archaeologists, including the Supernant Church, as they resumed that work and, most importantly, to listen to the stories of alumni. The result is very touching, please leave some time to see it. [Watch: Searching for the Unmarked Graves of Indigenous Children.]

Tree rings and astrophysics have allowed researchers to determine when the Vikings lived on the LAnse aux Meadows in Newfoundland.

Nadia Chaudhri, a neuroscientist at Concordia University in Montreal who documented ovarian cancer in recent months on social media to raise money for underrepresented science students and raise public awareness of her disease, has died at the age of 43 years old.

The Styles Department offers a mini-profile of Paulina Alexis, an actress and a member of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation in Alberta which stars in the upcoming Ghostbusters movie, as well as Reservation Dogs, the first indigenous TV series and directorial list. .

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this week a national standard for vaccine passports that can be used for domestic and international travel.

Jonathan Abrams writes about Kyle Lowry, the former Toronto Raptors star, as he moves into the final stages of his career. And photos from Toronto Cole Burston was available when the Raptors played a home game at their current home for the first time in 600 days. Ian Austen, born in Windsor, Ontario, was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported for Canada to The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.

