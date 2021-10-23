Giant 4,000-pound solar fish rescued from fishing net off Spanish coast of Ceuta





Mammoth sun fish measuring 10.5 meters long and 9.5 meters wide. Enrique Ostale, who heads the Marine Biology Laboratory at the University of Seville in Ceuta, estimated it weighed about 4,400 pounds, based on comparisons with other catches.

“We tried to weigh it, but we only had a scale of up to a thousand kilograms, and in this case, we could not use it because it would break,” he told CNN in Spanish.

Ostale told CNN that his research team has worked with local almadraba fishermen, who use boat-tied nets to catch tuna, for four years to study sun fish. Based on their catch, fishermen and researchers choose what interests them while returning other species to the sea. In this case, however, the fishermen alerted Ostale and his team – who were working on a study of invasive algae at the time – to come quickly and see the mass capture.

Because the animal was so heavy, the researchers used a crane to remove it after being isolated in an underwater room attached to the boat. They then measured its dimensions and took close-up photos and DNA samples.

“We had seen it in a book and in scientific articles, and to have it there, to tell you the truth, I was very impressed,” Ostale said. “Above all, you also have to imagine the stress that is created in the sense that we are at sea, we are in a boat, the animal is alive, we have to pass it quickly offshore while no one is hurt.” According to Ostale, while sunfish have been recorded in other parts of the world that are of this size, fishermen and other researchers had not seen one nearly as large near his research center. The sun fish had dark gray skin and rounded grooves on its wings, which made Ostale think it belonged to the species Mola alexandrini. “I see, on the one hand, the fortune to find and find him alive, and to enjoy him, and to swim with him,” he said. “On the other hand, we were also lucky as it was difficult to manage the cranes because we had to think we were in a boat, that we were in the middle of the sea and an accident could always happen.” The ‘great wonders’ of the ocean According to Dr. Tierney Thys, a marine biologist and research associate at the California Academy of Sciences, Mola alexandrini is “truly one of the great wonders of the ocean.” Thys told CNN in an email that while his outward appearance may seem heavy, she moves across the water with pleasant strokes like wings from her long dorsal and anal feathers, as if “flying like a bird in arm”. Moths are the only known marine creatures that can generate uplift in this way. While the species Mola mola, or common sun fish, have been studied more extensively than Mola alexandrini, the latter has taken over many measurement recordings. According to Ostale, Mola alexandrini has quite powerful heads, but they lack tail feathers. According to Thys, the sunfish discovered in Ceuta are likely to be over 20 years old and most likely to be a female, as no large males larger than two meters have been found so far. The world record weight of a sunfish goes to a specimen from Japan with a total length of 272 centimeters, or about nine feet, which weighed a whopping 2,300 kilograms, or 5,070 pounds. The tallest specimen recorded, however, is 332 centimeters, or almost 11 feet, but was never officially weighed. The Alexandrian moth probably spawned near the waters where it was found in Ceuta. They can also give birth in New South Wales, Australia, and are known to have traveled thousands of miles – including from Taiwanese waters to New Caledonia. According to Thys, the field of sea urchin research is very active and a species called Mola tecta was named a few years ago. Although researchers do not know how long Mola alexandrini can survive after spending time in nets – and know little about their population structure or longevity – Thys is grateful the fish returned safely to the water that day where they can “eat jelly , fly the waters (and) live her wonderful life and ignite wonder and fear in more people. “ “This individual is a colossal reminder that our world ocean still holds many mysterious surprises including the massive marine megafauna that makes us gasp in amazement and fear,” Thys wrote. “Big-headed behemoths like this solar ocean fish can act as powerful ambassadors to stimulate our curiosity, inspire greater understanding, and foster the public’s desire to be better custodians of our marine ecosystems.” , which are the supporting system of life on our planet. “

