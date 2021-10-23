Srinagar: Direct international flights to start today | Latest India News





The decision was made at a meeting Monday chaired by Kashmir’s division commissioner Pandurang K Pole. The meeting saw a discussion on the arrangements needed to deploy and manage passengers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an official statement.

Written by Harshit Sabarwal Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

International flights directly connecting Jammu and Srinagar of Kashmir with the rest of the world will start on Saturday. The decision was made at a meeting Monday chaired by Kashmir's division commissioner Pandurang K Pole. "Paul held a meeting regarding the operation of international flights from Srinagar International Airport and the necessary arrangements needed to deploy and manage passengers in the wake of the Covid pandemic," a government spokesman told the PTI news agency. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Regional Director of the Civil Aviation Bureau, Srinagar; Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Director of Srinagar Airport Authority; The CISF commander, Srinagar Airport, also saw a discussion on the arrangements needed to deploy and manage passengers in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, according to an official statement. The Pole Division Commissioner instructed the above officials to implement the arrangements meticulously including passenger management and regulation, segregation of domestic and international passengers, conducting Rapid Airport PCR for international passengers, in addition to the mandatory RT-PCR test before 48 hours , added the statement. In addition to receiving immigration arrangements and customs at Srinagar International Airport, passenger management during the arrival and departure of domestic and international flights under the Covid-19 pandemic was also discussed Monday. The division commissioner, meanwhile, told CMO Srinagar to set up an RT-PCR testing facility at the Tourist Reception Center with a dedicated team. Jammu and Kashmir have so far recorded 331,494 cases, 4,429 deaths and 326,195 cured and 870 active cases due to coronavirus disease. On Friday, 108 new cases were registered in Union Territory while no deaths were reported for the second day in a row. By Friday's number of infections, Srinagar contributed the maximum to 47 followed by 14 in Budgam. (Upon entry of the agency)

