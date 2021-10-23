International
The new rules could end the ‘vicious circle’ in the face of foreign-trained professionals
Organizations helping Ottawa immigrant newcomers are welcoming proposed legislation that would remove barriers to joining the province’s workforce, but say more needs to be done especially to address a dire shortage of healthcare professionals. .
If passed, the legislation would target job shortages making it easier for some externally trained workers in regulated professions to be licensed in Canada, the Ontario government said.
The legislation will remove requirements for Canadian work experience. The need to undergo a language test for both immigrating to Canada and finding a job here would also end.
“We’re actually losing talent every year when we have so many hundreds of skilled professionals and regulated professionals coming to Canada … and then there are all these barriers,” said Magdalene Cooman, senior director at WorldSkills Employment Center and manager for a program that helps young women coming from minorities succeed in the job market.
Newcomers are not only affected when they cannot find work in the professions for which they have been trained for years, but the job market is lost by not filling vacancies, said WorldSkillsMengistab Tsegaye, executive director.
It could end up as a catch-22 scenario, Tsegaye said.
We can have a rock star in a particular area [but]our workforce loses the opportunity to utilize the skills they have.– Henry Akanko, director of Hire Immigrants Ottawa
“No one is winning. [You’ve]”they selected the best and brightest from all over the world, but once they get here, you know, we’re not using their skills and talents,” he said.
“To qualify as an engineer, you have to have Canadian experience. And if you do not have Canadian experience, you do not qualify. So you have this vicious circle.”
Removing the Canadian work experience requirement, Tsegaye said, only reinforces a 2013 Ontario Human Rights Commission policy that employers should not require job applicants to have previous work experience in Canada.
But while the practice may be illegal, it does not necessarily stop immigrants from going abroad, he said.
Excluded health professionals
The proposed changes will apply to jobs as engineers, architects, electricians, accountants and teachers, the Ontario government said. The requirement for work experience will only be met if there is a health and safety risk associated with its removal, she added.
There is no clear timeline for when the legislation will take effect, but lawyers point out that it excludes doctors, nurses and others in the healthcare sector, an industry that has seen significant shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Labor, Training and Skills Development said it would work with the Ministry of Health to see their future involvement, but there is no information on when that might happen, something Cooman considers a mistake.
“By not allowing them to be part of this licensing group, I think this is a disaster for the economy,” Cooman said.
If the re-training process which can take a decade in some cases is too heavy, some people may not have the time or finances to see it, Tsegaye and Cooman pointed out.
“They basically accept any entry-level position. And it’s very difficult to get back into your profession after being out of it for many years,” Tsegaye said.
Instead, employers should implement an on-board program similar to a mentoring or internship to help address the gap that some externally trained professionals may have when it comes to Canada-specific skills, said Henry Akanko , director of Hire Immigrants Ottawa.
That program may be similar to what is often done for young university graduates, he said.
“We may have a rock star in a particular area, and all that is missing is that first Canadian job in their professional area,” Akanko said.
“And if someone does not give it to them, they do not take it. And therefore, our workforce loses the opportunity to utilize the skills they have.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/ontario-changing-qualifications-foreign-trained-professionals-1.6220135
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]