The new rules could end the ‘vicious circle’ in the face of foreign-trained professionals

Organizations helping Ottawa immigrant newcomers are welcoming proposed legislation that would remove barriers to joining the province’s workforce, but say more needs to be done especially to address a dire shortage of healthcare professionals. .

If passed, the legislation would target job shortages making it easier for some externally trained workers in regulated professions to be licensed in Canada, the Ontario government said.

The legislation will remove requirements for Canadian work experience. The need to undergo a language test for both immigrating to Canada and finding a job here would also end.

“We’re actually losing talent every year when we have so many hundreds of skilled professionals and regulated professionals coming to Canada … and then there are all these barriers,” said Magdalene Cooman, senior director at WorldSkills Employment Center and manager for a program that helps young women coming from minorities succeed in the job market.

Newcomers are not only affected when they cannot find work in the professions for which they have been trained for years, but the job market is lost by not filling vacancies, said WorldSkillsMengistab Tsegaye, executive director.

It could end up as a catch-22 scenario, Tsegaye said.

We can have a rock star in a particular area [but]our workforce loses the opportunity to utilize the skills they have. – Henry Akanko, director of Hire Immigrants Ottawa

“No one is winning. [You’ve]”they selected the best and brightest from all over the world, but once they get here, you know, we’re not using their skills and talents,” he said.

“To qualify as an engineer, you have to have Canadian experience. And if you do not have Canadian experience, you do not qualify. So you have this vicious circle.”

Removing the Canadian work experience requirement, Tsegaye said, only reinforces a 2013 Ontario Human Rights Commission policy that employers should not require job applicants to have previous work experience in Canada.

But while the practice may be illegal, it does not necessarily stop immigrants from going abroad, he said.

Excluded health professionals

The proposed changes will apply to jobs as engineers, architects, electricians, accountants and teachers, the Ontario government said. The requirement for work experience will only be met if there is a health and safety risk associated with its removal, she added.

There is no clear timeline for when the legislation will take effect, but lawyers point out that it excludes doctors, nurses and others in the healthcare sector, an industry that has seen significant shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Labor, Training and Skills Development said it would work with the Ministry of Health to see their future involvement, but there is no information on when that might happen, something Cooman considers a mistake.

“By not allowing them to be part of this licensing group, I think this is a disaster for the economy,” Cooman said.

If the re-training process which can take a decade in some cases is too heavy, some people may not have the time or finances to see it, Tsegaye and Cooman pointed out.

“They basically accept any entry-level position. And it’s very difficult to get back into your profession after being out of it for many years,” Tsegaye said.

Instead, employers should implement an on-board program similar to a mentoring or internship to help address the gap that some externally trained professionals may have when it comes to Canada-specific skills, said Henry Akanko , director of Hire Immigrants Ottawa.

That program may be similar to what is often done for young university graduates, he said.

“We may have a rock star in a particular area, and all that is missing is that first Canadian job in their professional area,” Akanko said.

“And if someone does not give it to them, they do not take it. And therefore, our workforce loses the opportunity to utilize the skills they have.”