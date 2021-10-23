BTS Global Civic Performance: Watch Free Online





BTS is teaming up with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Lizzo as performers for the event, which is being broadcast live over 24 hours on six different continents. JLo, Eilish, Mendes and Cabello will be among the performers who take the stage directly in Central Park, New York (tickets for the show are still available at VividSeats.com) The play in Los Angeles takes place at the Greek Theater and features performances by Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, HER and Migos, among others (check out the tickets here) The performances will also take place from Paris (Elton John, Ed Sheeran), London (Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue), Lagos (Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage), Rio de Janeiro (Alok, Criolo, Liniker), Sydney (Delta Goodrem ) and Mumbai (featuring a presentation by Anil Kapoor).

BTS will be performed live from Seoul, although the BTS Global Citizen performance is not part of a public concert like the artists mentioned above. While fans will not be able to see BTS in person at a concert venue, you can still broadcast BTS Global Citizen live online. When is BTS performing on Global Citizen Live? The Global Civic Music Festival 2021 starts on Saturday, September 25 at 2pm ET / 11pm PT. While Global Citizen has not announced the exact time set for BTS ‘performance, a representative says the “biggest” artists are likely to appear closer to the end of the show. The Global Citizens Festival is being broadcast in primetime on ABC from 7-10pm ET, meaning BTS is likely to air at 9-10pm ET. However, the order of the shows and the schedule of events can change at any time, so we recommend tuning in immediately at 7pm ET just to be safe. Update: Although BTS started the live broadcast of Global Citizen, you will likely be able to review their performance when ABC broadcasts highlights from tonight’s concert. How to directly view BTS performance in Global Citizen If you want to watch a live broadcast of the BTS presentation at the Global Citizens Festival, sign up for a free trial on fuboTV, which will give you access to ABC and ABC News Live – two channels that are broadcasting Global Citizen Live. Catch it free trial here and use it to watch BTS on Global Citizen online for free; you can cancel your subscription without being charged if you do it within a week. Another way to streamline BTS ‘Global Citizen performance online? Use this free trial for Hulu + Hulu + Live TV plan, and get access to ABC to watch their live broadcast of the Global Citizens Festival. Use free 7-day trial to broadcast all shows from Global Citizen Live for free online. After that, you can stay with Hulu + Live TV at its current reduced rate of only $ 54.99 / month (regularly $ 64.99 +). BTS’s appearance at the Global Citizens Festival follows the group’s appearance at the 76th United Nations General Assembly this week, where they were introduced by South Korean President Moon Jae-in as “the special presidential envoy for generations” and future culture “. “ Global Citizen, meanwhile, is an organization founded in 2008 with the goal of ending extreme poverty in the world by 2030. The music festival, called Global Citizen Live, is part of Global Citizens’s one-year campaign for assist in the completion of Covid- 19 by calling on governments, philanthropists and the private sector for financial commitments to help initiate an equitable global recovery.

