International Cereal Council Raises Global Cereal Trade Ratio 2021-22 By 5 Mil Mt





The International Grain Council has raised its estimate for the global grain trade by 5 million to 421 million mt for the marketing year 2021-22 in its monthly outlook released on October 21, from 416 million mt in its September update. The council also raised its global estimate of wheat production by 1 million mt from its forecast in September to 2.290 billion mt for MR 2021-22 due to an increase in corn production.

It also raised estimates for global wheat consumption by 3 million mt to 2.291 billion mt, and for global transport reserves to 600 million mt, from 599 million mt projected in September. For wheat, the trade estimate increased by 3 million mt to 194 million mt, while the production estimate was kept stable at 781 million mt and the consumption estimate stable at 783 million mt. However, it also lowered the forecast for wheat transport reserves to 276 million mt from 277 million mt in the September report. The estimate of global corn production for MY 2021-22 increased slightly to 1.210 million mt from 1.209 million m in September, while the trade estimate decreased slightly to 178 million mt from 179 million mt, the consumption estimate was kept stable at 1.201 billion mt and The valuation of the transfer stock increased to 285 million mt from 282 million mt. For rice, production valuation rose slightly to 513 million mt from 512 million mt in september, trade valuation was maintained at 48 million mt, consumption forecast increased by 1 million mt to 510 million mt and carry-on stocks were seen as stable at 182 million mt Me The forecast for global soybean production was kept stable at 380 million mt, consumption unchanged at 376 million mt, trade slightly decreased to 170 million mt from 171 million mt and transport reserves increased to 60 million mt from 57 million mt in September.

Source: plates

