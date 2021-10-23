Report: Foreign aid lost in exchange rate distortions in Syria | KTAB

BEIRUT (AP) The government of Syrian President Bashar Assad has benefited from changes in foreign exchange rates, boosting the state coffers by at least $ 100 million in international aid over the past two years, according to new research.

Currency manipulation deprives Syrians, most of them impoverished after a decade of war, of much-needed funding. It also allows the Damascus government to circumvent sanctions imposed by Western countries that hold it responsible for most of the atrocities of war.

Western countries, despite sanctions by Syrian President Bashar Assad, have become one of the regime’s biggest sources of hard currency, according to a report released this week by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based research organization focusing on international public policy issues.

Assad is not simply benefiting from the crisis he has created, the report added. “He has created a system that rewards him the more the worse things get.

On Friday, the United Nations acknowledged that exchange rate fluctuations have had a relative impact on the effectiveness of some of the UN programs, especially since the second half of 2019, when the Syrian currency breathed.

Francesco Galtieri, a senior UN official based in Damascus, said his office received the report Thursday. “We are reviewing it carefully, also to discuss openly in the coming weeks with our donors, who are as concerned as we are, that the impact of aid to people in Syria has been maximized, Galtieri, the Resident team leader, and The Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria told the Associated Press in a written response.

The authors of the research published Wednesday said the amount of aid lost and diverted to the Syrian government coffers as a result of the fall of the national currency is likely to be more than $ 100 million over the past two years. The data they used to calculate the amount was limited to UN procurement and does not include assistance provided through other international aid groups, salaries or cash assistance.

Sara Kayyali, a Syrian researcher at Human Rights Watch, called the findings shocking and said donors could no longer ignore the fact that they were effectively funding the Syrian government and its human rights abuses. She said UN procurement processes did not meet due diligence standards, from a human rights perspective.

The Syrian pound has been hit hard by war, corruption, Western sanctions and, most recently, a financial and economic collapse in neighboring Lebanon.

The Central Bank of Syria, sanctioned by the US Treasury, forces international aid agencies to use the official exchange rate held at around 1,500 Syrian pounds against the dollar, while the black market rate was around 4,000 pounds per dollar. The Syrian government outlaws the use of unofficial currency exchange services. The official exchange rate has since changed to around 2,500, leaving a gap of more than 30%, the report said.

This is an automatic loss of about two-thirds of the aid funds in the exchange transaction, the report said.

For example, in 2020, UN agencies converted a minimum of $ 113 million to buy goods and services in Syrian pounds – which at an unfavorable exchange rate means $ 60 million in donor dollars were being diverted, according to the report. , which reviewed data released by the UN Lost dollars in 2019 are estimated at $ 40 million, bringing the total estimate to $ 100 million.

Galtieri said most of the UN assistance is spent on procurement in international and regional markets. For aid spent in Syria, the UN and humanitarian partners have negotiated a preferential exchange rate until 2021 to minimize the gap between formal and informal market rates and maintain the value of aid, he said. The preferential rate fluctuates with informal market changes, Galtieri added.

The official exchange rate was changed last year to 2,500 pounds per dollar, but that still leaves a gap of over 30%.

We continue to engage with the Central Bank on this preferential rate issue to maintain the maximum impact of our assistance, Galtieri said.

The war in Syria, which was sparked by largely peaceful protests in early 2011, has killed between 350,000 and 450,000 people, displaced half the population of pre-war countries inside and outside Syria, and left infrastructure in ruins. Parts of the country remain under the control of opposition groups and armed rebels.

The war in Syria has been described as one of the most brutal modern stories, spread with the use of bombs without you, chemical weapons and torture. Aid and rights groups also complain that the Syrian government has long directed international aid to areas it deems loyal to it and has used sieges around opposition-held areas to deny them aid.

With the support of Russia and Iran, the tide of war has turned in favor of Assad, who has been in office since 2000 and was re-elected for another four-year term this spring.

In aid of Assad and after years of isolation, a number of Gulf countries have reopened their embassies. Jordan has resumed direct flights to Damascus and Egyptian gas will pass through Syria, which will exchange it with its own to send it to Lebanon.

As donor fatigue begins and needs continue to grow in Syria, ensuring that every dollar reaches those in need will be more critical than ever, the report said.