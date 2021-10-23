Welder Albemarle creates sculpture for the international art project – The Stanly News & Press





A Stanly artisan recently expanded his skills to an international art project which will be displayed in the capital of nations. Travis Furr, who owns Uwharrie Welding on Concord Road in Albemarle, quit his normal job to get an art commission. Mia Florentine Weiss, an artist from Germany, was looking for a welder in the East Coast who could help her with her newest project, Love Hate. Weiss has produced several works of art using what is called ambigram. It is a pattern in calligraphy where one or two words that are visually symmetrical can be seen on the right side up or upside down, or change to another word. With the Weiss Love Hate Project, the words “love and hate” are placed next to each other and look the same on both sides. On its website, the mission of the projects is focused on crossing borders with art. Originally planned for 2021, the Love Hate project was postponed for a year, which allowed her to connect with Furr via Facebook. Weiss was seeking to bring the project to Washington, DC, in connection with the German Embassy and the Nantucket Project, which is an arm of the Southwest Film and Art Festival in Austin, Texas. The keynote speaker for the event would be former First Lady Michelle Obama. They would send some of what they had already built, but for many reasons, they decided to build one here, Furr said. The brush business is mainly welding and metal fabrication, like repairing old, rusty farm equipment, along with working in the off-road community, like bumpers and suspensions for Jeeps. He said he made some small pieces for the gardens, but the large art sculptures were nothing he had done before the Love Hate Project. The Love Hate sculpture is significantly taller than a garden device. To complete nearly three weeks, the sculpture is two pieces, which are eight feet high and 16 feet wide. It weighs about 5,000 pounds, Furr said. After taking pictures of what Weiss wanted, Furr cut each letter individually, out of steel, using a plasma board. About Charles Curcio Charles Curcio was Stanly News & Press sports editor from 1999-2001 and has currently served in the same capacity since 2008. He was awarded the NCHSAA Tim Stevens Media Representative of the Year and was named CNHI Sports Editor of the Year in 2014. He has also been honored twice by the North Carolina Press Association.

