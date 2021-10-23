DOGI INTERNATIONAL, news on the post-pandemic





DOGI INTERNATIONAL, an Italian and international leader, is ready for new challenges in the market.

From the point of view of INTERNATIONAL DOG, creativity and research represent the recipe for overcoming the post-pandemic crisis. This company, located in Chiampo (Vicenza), a city in the world-famous district of Arzignano, specializes in creating fashion items and processing for third parties and works in many sectors dealing with leather, clothing, furniture accessories, jeans, fashion accessories, leather goods, book binding and motorcycles. It was founded by Giancarlo Domirti, who was able, in just a decade, to turn the company into a sector leader thanks to his thirty years of experience in the leather sector.

The business was originally intended to end and trade in high quality leathers which needed a specific manual processing. Subsequently, DOGI INTERNATIONAL has been established in the market and has specialized over the years in various processes, some of which have been patented and highly praised by niche customers, including the most important brands worldwide.

The turning point was 2014, when the company entered the leather and footwear items sectors. Production increased greatly and, at the same time, an innovative hand finishing system was introduced transforming ordinary skins into exclusive ones. This represented a strategic choice set by senior management, aimed at reducing commitment to the economic range of products and bringing the market closer to the top. From serial production betting on large volumes, a step forward had been made towards manual skills and creativity, features much sought after in the luxury sector. For a company like DOGI INTERNATIONAL which boasts unique production capacities and high technologies, the path related to creativity and going beyond traditional processes made the difference.

The Covid-19 stalemate, which has paralyzed the global economy since the first months of 2020, caused many problems, but Dogi has consistently sought strategies aimed at maintaining his leadership at the international level, focusing on creativity, a essential aspect to provide clients with new ideas.

We have already passed the first half of the year – explains Giancarlo Domirti, CEO of DOGI INTERNATIONAL – and the situation of the Italian and foreign market is still chaotic; the footwear and leather goods sectors are most affected by this emergency thus causing great uncertainty.

International economic operators are convinced that things will be better for the rest of 2021 and then for the future…

To tell the truth, the health pandemic does not seem to be behind us, the truth is that even the information in general is not always clear. We are trying to strengthen the economy, but in my opinion, there is still no light at the end of the tunnel to make any predictions, at least so far. Suffice it to say that the economy is growing, we are deeply connected to fashion stores, which, at the moment, are facing a very bad situation.

How did you take advantage of the last 18 months and the associated slowdown in the market in terms of R&D activities?

We did some intensive research and development work in the spring of 2020. Moreover, we did our best to satisfy the demands of customers who were going through a lot of difficulties, as our own customers had to accept small orders with very small margins.

What are your key innovations in terms of technological innovation, projects and new products you plan to launch in 2022, when market conditions will be better?

We are developing new projects in the field of modern technologies, a new dawn that will give the opportunity to launch other variations of themes.

Another issue occurred In recent months: the increase in the cost of raw materials. How do you manage this issue?

In fact, this is causing great difficulties, not only related to high prices, but also to deliveries, which are neither safe nor guaranteed. Most customers understand the situation and are loyal to DOGI thanks to our quality standards. We have collected orders, but are unable to plan anything for the future; obviously, we will monitor the general health and economic situation.

In the last 18 months, have you missed trade fairs?

We missed them a lot: we were not able to organize the physical meetings and direct discussions we were used to. We also decided not to attend Tanning Tech in September, as we believe most foreign operators and regular foreign visitors will not be able to travel easily.

Your company is located in the Chiampo Valley, leather district par excellence, a territory that boasts unique abilities: what is your strength?

Great attention to the needs of the client and a team capable of focusing his attention exclusively on the development and interpretation of requirements. This includes research and applications, our real strengths, which our customers value and of which we are proud: over time our team has been able to grow, gradually responding to new and more demanding market needs. www.dogiinternational.com Giancarlo Domirti, CEO Dogi International

