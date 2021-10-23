A man was arrested on suspicion of entering the stage arts building News, Sports, Work





Maui News WAILUKU – A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly opened the back door and was found inside the closed building of the Maui Academy of Performing Arts in Wailuku. Joseph Groomes, 53, of Hana was charged with second-degree theft and damage to second-degree criminal property. During his initial appearance Thursday in Wailuku District Court, Deputy Attorney Joshua Kent sought bail to remain at $ 1,000 for Groomes. The facility manager reported finding Groomes in the building at 2027 Main St. in Wailuku around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday while the business was closed, according to a statement filed in court to support the allegations. By the time police arrived, Groomes had left the area and was being chased by staff, Kent said. He said the Groomes appear to have caused damage to the building and also to the back door to enter the building. If convicted, Groomes could face a minimum mandatory sentence of three years and four months, based on his previous convictions for second-degree theft, unauthorized possession of personal confidential information, and unauthorized control of a vehicle in a 2017 case, Kent said. He said charges are pending against Groomes on suspicion of stealing the same building in Wailuku two days ago. Groomes, who said he did not want a deputy public defender to represent him, said he was in the park when he was arrested. “I had permission to be there next time,” he said. Groomes sought to be released with his acquaintance in the case so that he could try to post the $ 50,000 bail with an order claiming he violated his evidence in his 2017 case. Judge Michelle Drewyer held bail at $ 1,000. Groomes was ordered not to consume alcohol or illegal drugs and to stay away from the Maui Academy of Performing Arts and its staff. Latest news today and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/2021/10/man-arrested-for-allegedly-breaking-into-performing-arts-building/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos