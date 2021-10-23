Myanmar military releases prisoners only to ease international pressure, experts say

Myanmar’s latest military decision to release thousands of prisoners is due to international pressure and not a real sign of change, human rights activists say.

On Monday, the military government, officially the country’s State Administration Council, pardoned 1,316 people and dropped charges against 4,320 others who had taken part in anti-junta protests. The prisoners were held after months of demonstrations and strikes to protest the February 1 coup in which the military took power.

But according to activists, the softness does not reflect a change in the army’s approach.

Khin Zaw Win, director of the Yangon-based NGO Tampadipa Institute, told VOA that the release of prisoners is part of the military strategy.

Since the coup, they have done so before, he said. It’s a pretty big number, 5,000 plus the impression we get, well, and some people are encouraged, but one overall impression, is a repetition, a ploy, they’ve used many, many years, from outside pressure, like p. sh. a safety valve.

What can they earn? A lot of blood has been shed and a lot of water has been passed under the bridge. It is not a sign that they have become liberal. It’s not a sign of change, they want to ease the pressure, he said.

Headquartered in New York Human Rights Watch said the decision does not reflect a broader shift in military respect for human rights.

The organization noted that the military claimed to have released 2,000 prisoners in June, but only 372 releases were confirmed in a report from the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners, a Thailand-based human rights monitoring group.

Local media also reported this week that on at least 110 Mondays the released prisoners were arrested again for other criminal offenses.

As for those who remain free, experts say they are not guaranteed long-term freedom.

Khin Zaw Win, who has been a prominent political activist in Myanmar for decades, was jailed for 11 years under previous military control from 1994 to 2005 for seductive writing.

I was released in 2005, and we did not have to sign anything, he said, but added that prisoners are more vulnerable today. It’s really uncomfortable. Now you can be arrested, released, arrested again, he said.

Political analyst Aung Thu Nyein believes the released can still be punished.

Deferred charges – sentences would be increased if they violated the offenses again, he told VOA, adding that the military decision to release the prisoners is likely because the ASEAN Summit is approaching.

It may be due to international pressure, in part ASEAN. The number of political prisoners is quite high and now the military can reduce the number of personnel, he said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is a 10-member union and regional political group that promotes economic and security cooperation. The bloc holds a two-year virtual summit for three days starting October 26th.

An urgent high-level summit was held in April between ASEAN leaders to discuss Myanmar following the coup. Participants agreed on a five-point plan calling for an immediate end to the violence and a visit by the ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar to visit all stakeholders.

But little progress was made six months later. Erywan Yusof, ASEAN’s special envoy to Myanmar, called for a four-month ceasefire that he said was accepted but was later denied by the military. Reports Irrawaddywith

An additional request was made by the special envoy to meet with the detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, but this was also refused. Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun told Radio Free Asia it was not uncommon for this request to be rejected given Aung San Suu Kyis’ growing criminal charges.

With strained relations and the virtual summit to be held next week, ASEAN has decided to oust Myanmar military leader General Min Aung Hlaing from the event, in a major reprimand to the armed forces. Instead, the committee will invite a non-political representative to Myanmar.

Aung Thu Nyein said the rejection means the military is facing “humiliation” on the issue, but there will be more chances for them to respond.

I believe the military will not leave ASEAN, they will find a way through hitting the ASEAN leadership, perhaps approaching Thailand, Vietnam, etc. For the ASEAN side, the summit is just an event, but I think they can consider – for thousands of official ASEAN meetings over the next year, he said.

Myanmar Friday rejected ASEAN’s decision to invite only one non-political figure to the meeting.

E The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release that Myanmar will not be able to accept any outcome of discussions and decisions which are ultra vires and contrary to the provisions, objectives and principles of the ASEAN Charter.

Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, gained independence in 1948 from Britain, but most of its modern history has been governed under military rule.

In February, the military ousted the democratically elected government claiming electoral fraud during the last November general election. The ousted government was led by Aung San Suu Kyi, who has since been arrested and is facing a number of criminal charges.

The coup sparked a wave of protests and strikes against the military government. The armed forces have violently cracked down on dissidents, leaving more than 1,000 dead and thousands more detained or wanted for arrest. according to AAPPwith

The military government opposes the numbers.

Myanmar ousted politicians and ethnic minority leaders have formed an opposition coalition known as the Government of National Unity (NUG), which is defended by various defense groups of the peoples.

They insist they are the legitimate administration in Myanmar and have called for a defensive war to fight against the country’s national army.