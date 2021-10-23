International
Dutchman Round Ten Doeschate withdraws from international cricket
Ryan ten Doeschate played in 33 ODI and 24 T20I for the Netherlands.© Twitter
Dutch winger Ryan ten Doeschate on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket after his team failed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. The 41-year-old played in the previous Dutch first round match against debutants Namibia, whom his team lost to exit the tournament. He did not play in the Netherlands’ insignificant match against Sri Lanka on Friday. “It has been a difficult tournament to complete, but it has been a pleasure to be part of the effort again. It has always been a privilege to represent the Netherlands,” Ten Doeschate said in a statement to the Cricket Netherlands (KNCB).
“The professionalism and dedication that this team and support staff have shown has been inspiring. I am grateful to the players, coaches and everyone involved at KNCB who allowed me to have enjoyed some of the most spectacular levels of international cricket.”
KNCB said ten Didchate played his last international cricket match and thanked him “for everything he has done for the sport, in the Netherlands and abroad”.
Coach Ryan Campbell said: “Didchate represented the Dutch hope of cricket. Sometimes words do not make enough sense when summarizing someone’s career. It has been an honor for me as a coach to have it.
“His skill, knowledge of the game and calmness under pressure were extraordinary. Finally, he represented the hope of cricket for the Dutch, he gave us a belief that we could compete against anyone. He will be greatly missed as a player, but hopefully that he will not lose the Dutch Cricket completely. “
Promoted
Born in South Africa, Ten Doeschate made his debut in Amstelveen in 2006 against Sri Lanka in an ODI match. He went on to play 33 ODIs and 24 T20s for the Netherlands. He scored 1541 ODI directions with an average of 67 and 533 T20I directions with an average of 41.
The most notable in his international career are 119 runs against England and 106 against Ireland in 2011 at the ICC Cricket World Cup, and 259 not against Canada at the ICC Intercontinental Cup in 2006.
Topics mentioned in this article
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/icc-t20-world-cup-2021/netherlands-all-rounder-ryan-ten-doeschate-retires-from-international-cricket-2584806
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]