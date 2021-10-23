Dutch winger Ryan ten Doeschate on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket after his team failed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. The 41-year-old played in the previous Dutch first round match against debutants Namibia, whom his team lost to exit the tournament. He did not play in the Netherlands’ insignificant match against Sri Lanka on Friday. “It has been a difficult tournament to complete, but it has been a pleasure to be part of the effort again. It has always been a privilege to represent the Netherlands,” Ten Doeschate said in a statement to the Cricket Netherlands (KNCB).

“The professionalism and dedication that this team and support staff have shown has been inspiring. I am grateful to the players, coaches and everyone involved at KNCB who allowed me to have enjoyed some of the most spectacular levels of international cricket.”

KNCB said ten Didchate played his last international cricket match and thanked him “for everything he has done for the sport, in the Netherlands and abroad”.

Coach Ryan Campbell said: “Didchate represented the Dutch hope of cricket. Sometimes words do not make enough sense when summarizing someone’s career. It has been an honor for me as a coach to have it.

“His skill, knowledge of the game and calmness under pressure were extraordinary. Finally, he represented the hope of cricket for the Dutch, he gave us a belief that we could compete against anyone. He will be greatly missed as a player, but hopefully that he will not lose the Dutch Cricket completely. “

Born in South Africa, Ten Doeschate made his debut in Amstelveen in 2006 against Sri Lanka in an ODI match. He went on to play 33 ODIs and 24 T20s for the Netherlands. He scored 1541 ODI directions with an average of 67 and 533 T20I directions with an average of 41.

The most notable in his international career are 119 runs against England and 106 against Ireland in 2011 at the ICC Cricket World Cup, and 259 not against Canada at the ICC Intercontinental Cup in 2006.